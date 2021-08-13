ESSENDON star Andy McGrath is back for Sunday's crunch clash with Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, with the Bombers confirming him in their 22 on Friday.

In Sunday's other finals-shaping contest, West Coast has brought back the big guns, making four changes to the team beaten by Melbourne to face Fremantle in the Derby.

McGrath is a huge inclusion for Essendon's must-win match, playing his first game since round 12 after overcoming a knee injury.

Skipper Dyson Heppell (thumb) is also back to bolster the Bombers, while the Suns have included Jack Bowes to replace injured wingman Brandon Ellis (hamstring).

Influential West Coast trio Luke Shuey (calf), Liam Ryan (hamstring) and Tom Barrass (hamstring) have all passed injury tests for the seventh-placed Eagles' critical clash with their crosstown rivals.

Mark Hutchings and Zac Langdon are among four omissions to go alongside Shannon Hurn (hamstring).

The Dockers made three changes with Sam Switkowski, Bailey Banfield and Tobe Watson all returning to the side.

In the first match on Sunday afternoon, ladder leaders Melbourne has recalled Michael Hibberd, while Kieran Strachan will play his second career game for Adelaide as one of two changes following last weekend's Showdown loss.

Meanwhile, Geelong has suffered a blow ahead of its clash against St Kilda with gun defender Tom Stewart withdrawing from the selected side.

The two-time Therabody AFL All-Australian suffered a foot injury at training on Thursday and will consult a specialist in the coming days to assess the damage.

Sam Simpson comes into the side for his first game since round eight.

Carlton, Hawthorn and St Kilda were also forced into changes for their respective clashes on Saturday.

Friday, August 13

GWS v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

GWS

In: A.Kennedy, D.Lloyd, J.Hogan, S.Mumford, J.Hopper, J.Kelly

Out: J.Riccardi (omitted), K.Briggs (omitted), T.Greene (suspension), C.Brown (hamstring), B.Daniels (hamstring), M.Buntine (quad), N.Shipley (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: N.Shipley (replaced B.Daniels)

RICHMOND

In: Nil

Out: J.Castagna (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Castagna (unused)

Saturday, August 14



Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Newcombe

Out: D.Moore (knee), J.Worpel (foot)

Last week's sub: T.Brockman (replaced J.Worpel)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Keath, Le.Young, M.Hannan, C.Weightman, L.Vandermeer

Out: E.Richards (omitted), J.Schache (knee), J.Bruce (knee), A.Scott (managed), J.Ugle-Hagan (managed), R.Smith (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Smith (unused)

Port Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Clurey

Out: T.McKenzie (injured), S.Powell-Pepper (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Marshall (unused)

CARLTON

In: M.McGovern, B.Kemp, L.Casboult

Out: L.Jones (knee), H.McKay (shoulder), J.Silvagni (hip), J.Martin (hamstring)

New: Brodie Kemp

Last week's sub: M.Murphy (unused)

Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: L.Henderson, I.Smith, J.Cameron, M.O'Connor, S.Simpson

Out: N.Kreuger (omitted), J.Clark (omitted), Z.Tuohy (hamstring), G.Rohan (hip), T.Stewart (foot) Q.Narkle (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (replaced P.Dangerfield)

ST KILDA

In: D.Howard, D.Hannebery

Out: T.Highmore (hand), L.Connolly (concussion), J.Bytel (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Bytel (replaced M.King)

Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner, L.Neale

Out: T.Berry (medi-sub), M.Robinson (calf), R.Mathieson (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Berry (replaced M.Robinson)

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Daicos, N.Murphy

Out: I.Quaynor (illness), J.Howe (managed), J.Noble (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Bianco (unused)

North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Comben

Out: T.Campbell (omitted), J.Mahony (shoulder)

New: Charlie Comben

Last week's sub: W.Phillips (unused)

SYDNEY

In: L.Melican, H.McLean, B.Campbell

Out: D.Stephens (omitted), J.Lloyd (knee soreness), L.Franklin (managed), R.Clarke (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Clarke (unused)

Sunday, August 15



Melbourne v Adelaide at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: M.Hibberd

Out: J.Hunt (ankle), A.vandenBerg (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: A.vandenBerg (replaced J.Hunt)

ADELAIDE

In: K.Strachan, S.McAdam

Out: W.Hamill (concussion), B.Smith (concussion), R.O'Brien (knee)

Last week's sub: B.Davis (replaced B.Smith)

Gold Coast v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: Nil

Out: B.Ellis (hamstring)

Last week's sub: J.Bowes (replaced B.Ellis)

ESSENDON

In: D.Heppell, A.McGrath

Out: A.McDonald-Tipungwuti (managed), N.Cox (omitted), M.Gleeson (omitted)

Last week's sub: A.Perkins (unused)

Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Switkowski, B.Banfield, T.Watson

Out: N.Wilson (hamstring), A.Brayshaw (suspension), J.Western (omitted), B.Bewley (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Bewley (replaced N.Wilson)

WEST COAST

In: T.Barrass, L.Ryan, L.Shuey, L.Foley

Out: H.Edwards (omitted), C.West (omitted), M.Hutchings (omitted), Z.Langdon (omitted), S.Hurn (hamstring)

Last week's sub: L.Edwards (replaced S.Hurn)