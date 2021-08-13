ESSENDON star Andy McGrath is back for Sunday's crunch clash with Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, with the Bombers confirming him in their 22 on Friday.
In Sunday's other finals-shaping contest, West Coast has brought back the big guns, making four changes to the team beaten by Melbourne to face Fremantle in the Derby.
McGrath is a huge inclusion for Essendon's must-win match, playing his first game since round 12 after overcoming a knee injury.
Skipper Dyson Heppell (thumb) is also back to bolster the Bombers, while the Suns have included Jack Bowes to replace injured wingman Brandon Ellis (hamstring).
Influential West Coast trio Luke Shuey (calf), Liam Ryan (hamstring) and Tom Barrass (hamstring) have all passed injury tests for the seventh-placed Eagles' critical clash with their crosstown rivals.
Mark Hutchings and Zac Langdon are among four omissions to go alongside Shannon Hurn (hamstring).
The Dockers made three changes with Sam Switkowski, Bailey Banfield and Tobe Watson all returning to the side.
In the first match on Sunday afternoon, ladder leaders Melbourne has recalled Michael Hibberd, while Kieran Strachan will play his second career game for Adelaide as one of two changes following last weekend's Showdown loss.
Meanwhile, Geelong has suffered a blow ahead of its clash against St Kilda with gun defender Tom Stewart withdrawing from the selected side.
The two-time Therabody AFL All-Australian suffered a foot injury at training on Thursday and will consult a specialist in the coming days to assess the damage.
Sam Simpson comes into the side for his first game since round eight.
Carlton, Hawthorn and St Kilda were also forced into changes for their respective clashes on Saturday.
Friday, August 13
GWS v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
GWS
In: A.Kennedy, D.Lloyd, J.Hogan, S.Mumford, J.Hopper, J.Kelly
Out: J.Riccardi (omitted), K.Briggs (omitted), T.Greene (suspension), C.Brown (hamstring), B.Daniels (hamstring), M.Buntine (quad), N.Shipley (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: N.Shipley (replaced B.Daniels)
RICHMOND
In: Nil
Out: J.Castagna (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Castagna (unused)
Saturday, August 14
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Newcombe
Out: D.Moore (knee), J.Worpel (foot)
Last week's sub: T.Brockman (replaced J.Worpel)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Keath, Le.Young, M.Hannan, C.Weightman, L.Vandermeer
Out: E.Richards (omitted), J.Schache (knee), J.Bruce (knee), A.Scott (managed), J.Ugle-Hagan (managed), R.Smith (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: R.Smith (unused)
Port Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Clurey
Out: T.McKenzie (injured), S.Powell-Pepper (omitted)
Last week's sub: T.Marshall (unused)
CARLTON
In: M.McGovern, B.Kemp, L.Casboult
Out: L.Jones (knee), H.McKay (shoulder), J.Silvagni (hip), J.Martin (hamstring)
New: Brodie Kemp
Last week's sub: M.Murphy (unused)
Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GEELONG
In: L.Henderson, I.Smith, J.Cameron, M.O'Connor, S.Simpson
Out: N.Kreuger (omitted), J.Clark (omitted), Z.Tuohy (hamstring), G.Rohan (hip), T.Stewart (foot) Q.Narkle (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (replaced P.Dangerfield)
ST KILDA
In: D.Howard, D.Hannebery
Out: T.Highmore (hand), L.Connolly (concussion), J.Bytel (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Bytel (replaced M.King)
Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Gardiner, L.Neale
Out: T.Berry (medi-sub), M.Robinson (calf), R.Mathieson (omitted)
Last week's sub: T.Berry (replaced M.Robinson)
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Daicos, N.Murphy
Out: I.Quaynor (illness), J.Howe (managed), J.Noble (omitted)
Last week's sub: T.Bianco (unused)
North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: C.Comben
Out: T.Campbell (omitted), J.Mahony (shoulder)
New: Charlie Comben
Last week's sub: W.Phillips (unused)
SYDNEY
In: L.Melican, H.McLean, B.Campbell
Out: D.Stephens (omitted), J.Lloyd (knee soreness), L.Franklin (managed), R.Clarke (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: R.Clarke (unused)
Sunday, August 15
Melbourne v Adelaide at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: M.Hibberd
Out: J.Hunt (ankle), A.vandenBerg (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: A.vandenBerg (replaced J.Hunt)
ADELAIDE
In: K.Strachan, S.McAdam
Out: W.Hamill (concussion), B.Smith (concussion), R.O'Brien (knee)
Last week's sub: B.Davis (replaced B.Smith)
Gold Coast v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: Nil
Out: B.Ellis (hamstring)
Last week's sub: J.Bowes (replaced B.Ellis)
ESSENDON
In: D.Heppell, A.McGrath
Out: A.McDonald-Tipungwuti (managed), N.Cox (omitted), M.Gleeson (omitted)
Last week's sub: A.Perkins (unused)
Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: S.Switkowski, B.Banfield, T.Watson
Out: N.Wilson (hamstring), A.Brayshaw (suspension), J.Western (omitted), B.Bewley (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Bewley (replaced N.Wilson)
WEST COAST
In: T.Barrass, L.Ryan, L.Shuey, L.Foley
Out: H.Edwards (omitted), C.West (omitted), M.Hutchings (omitted), Z.Langdon (omitted), S.Hurn (hamstring)
Last week's sub: L.Edwards (replaced S.Hurn)