CARLTON has suffered a blow on the eve of its clash against Port Adelaide with Jack Martin withdrawn from the 22.

Martin underwent scans on Thursday that revealed a hamstring strain that will rule him out of the final two weeks of the season.

The 26-year-old's withdrawal follows on from the season-ending injuries to Harry McKay (shoulder), Liam Jones (knee) and Jack Silvagni (hip).

Levi Casboult will come into the side as Martin's replacement.

FULL TEAMS Check 'em out

Recruit Zac Williams will also sit out the final two games after re-aggravating his hamstring injury during training on Thursday.

Williams was hoping to return for next week's clash against Greater Western Sydney.

Meanwhile, Hawthorn will be without James Worpel for Saturday's clash against the Western Bulldogs.

Worpel suffered a foot injury in last week's win over Collingwood and has failed to prove his fitness despite being named in the side on Thursday night.

Jai Newcombe has come in as his replacement.

St Kilda also made a late change ahead of its clash against Geelong with Darragh Joyce replacing Tom Highmore, who has been ruled out with a hand injury.