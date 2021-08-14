The AFL advises the Match Review of the Friday game of Round 22 has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no further incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Jack Graham, Richmond, has been charged with a second offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire, during the third quarter of the Round 22 match between the GWS GIANTS and Richmond, played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, August 13, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a second offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.