THE UNIVERSALLY loved and respected Eddie Betts has retired.

Betts made the announcement on Instagram and is set to play his 350th match this weekend when Carlton takes on Greater Western Sydney.

The electric small forward started his career at Carlton back in 2005, then left for Adelaide at the end of 2013. He played 132 games for the Crows between 2014-19, then returned to Carlton for the 2020 season.

He's kicked 638 goals - in the top 30 of VFL/AFL all-time great goalkickers - and has won the rebel Goal of The Year Award an incredible four times.

He is arguably the greatest pure forward pocket of the modern era and has a highlights reel like no other.

In his latter years, Betts became a strong anti-racism advocate.

He often fronted the media and made passionate pleas to the Australian public to stand up to racism and call it out.

He regularly admitted, however, the fight against it had taken its toll.

Betts announced the end of his dazzling career via Instagram on Monday night, coming after a draining period for the Indigenous champion where he has again laid bare the pain caused by his ongoing fight against racism.

"Thanks for sticking by me through the highs and lows," Betts wrote, while including pictures of him playing for Carlton and Adelaide.

"I hope at some point in my career I was able to put a smile on your face. If I did, I'm happy and my work is done here.

"To all the people who played a part in my career, it could never be done on my own.

"My family, back home for teaching and raising me that it's always important to look out for others and be selfless in the way we go about things."