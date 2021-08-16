Richmond players leave the field after the loss to Greater Western Sydney in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST when you thought Carlton had endured the most frustrating 2021 season in the competition, two of their closest rivals have swooped in to take the mantle.

According Sportsbet, Collingwood and Richmond have each lost nine matches they have been favoured to win – the equal most in the game.

West Coast's Derby loss to Fremantle on Sunday saw them maintain third place with seven losses in games they have entered as favourites.

West Coast players leave the field after the loss to Fremantle in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

At the other end of the scale, the Dockers and North Melbourne have lost 11 and 16 games respectively this season, but all have come as underdogs.

The Tigers' defeat at the hands of Greater Western Sydney on Friday night added to losses against Sydney (round three), Melbourne (six), Geelong (eight), West Coast (13), St Kilda (15), Gold Coast (16), Collingwood (17) and Fremantle (20) in games where they were favoured to salute.

The Pies' season opening loss to the Western Bulldogs started their run of losses as favourites before falling to Brisbane (round three), GWS (four), Essendon (six), Gold Coast (seven), Fremantle (15), St Kilda (16), Carlton (18) and Hawthorn (21).

Carlton – widely regarded as an underachiever in 2021 – have only lost three games as favourites against West Coast (round 12), North Melbourne (19) and Gold Coast (21).

GAMES LOST AS FAVOURITES IN 2021

Collingwood – 9

Richmond – 9

West Coast – 7

Brisbane – 5

Melbourne – 5

St Kilda – 5

Sydney – 5

Western Bulldogs – 5

Geelong – 4

Carlton – 3

Greater Western Sydney – 3

Port Adelaide – 3

Adelaide – 2

Hawthorn – 2

Essendon – 1

Gold Coast – 1

Fremantle – 0

North Melbourne – 0

TOTAL: 69