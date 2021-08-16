Nick Blakey in a moonboot after the round 22 clash between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has confirmed that Nick Blakey will not play again this season after sustaining a crack to his right fibula during the third quarter of Saturday’s match against North Melbourne.

The club said it was seeking specialist advice on the best course of treatment for the injury and surgery was an option.

It is a significant blow for the Swans with the speedy Blakey now a key defensive weapon for the team.

Swans football manager Charlie Gardiner said he was extremely disappointed for Blakey who had "played his way into some really strong form" since moving to the backline this season.

"While there is no firm timeline on his return from injury at this stage, we are confident he will be ready well in time for the start of pre-season,” Gardiner said.

The Swans are also sweating on co-captain Josh Kennedy's hamstring injury ahead of their final home and away meeting with Gold Coast.

Jake Lloyd (knee) is expected to play and Callum Mills (Achilles) is a chance, while Lance Franklin could return after being rested against the Kangaroos.

Young midfield bull Chad Warner is another player who might be considered after impressing earlier in the season. - with AAP