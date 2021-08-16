Jake Lloyd and Lance Franklin celebrate during the round eight clash between Melbourne and Sydney at the MCG on May 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

EVEN with fresh injury concerns and the fact that Sydney’s ladder position is unlikely to budge, Swans coach John Longmire has all but ruled out resting a significant portion of the team in its final home and away clash.

In fact, Sydney is expected to recall gun trio Lance Franklin, Jake Lloyd and Callum Mills for the clash against Gold Coast as the Swans tune-up for a return to finals action. Young midfield bull Chad Warner is another who will be considered for a recall.

"We did it [managed players] to a certain extent last week," Longmire said on Monday. "I'm not sure whether we'd do it this week. That's not in our planning at the moment.

"It's a fine line between making sure you rest and approaching the finals fresh, versus being battle-hardened and in form. We just go with what it feels like and hope our players are nice and hardened and ready for whatever comes up in the next couple weeks."

Lance Franklin, Callum Mills, Callum Sinclair and Justin McInerney have a laugh during a Sydney training session at Xavier College in Melbourne on July 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Mills is set to return after missing the past two matches with Achilles soreness that he has carried throughout the season.

"We wanted to get some specific training into [Franklin], some really high-speed running during the week, which is as much about injury prevention as anything,” Longmire said.

"We're hoping Mills will be OK to come back in as well, he won't be 100 per cent but he hasn't been for the majority of the year anyway. We expect him to be available this week.”

The inclusions will offset the loss of Nick Blakey (fractured fibula) and co-captain Josh Kennedy (hamstring) in a match to be played at a Victorian venue to be confirmed in the coming days.

Nick Blakey embraces father John after the round 22 match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Kennedy will have scans on Monday afternoon after feeling tightness in his hamstring in the final minute of clash with the Kangaroos.

"He's actually pulled up really well. The scan will give us a bit more information but just going on what he's like today, we think he's actually pretty good,” Longmire said.





