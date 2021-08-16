AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

- Farewell to Eddie Betts: The game is going to suffer without him

- The 'genius coach' who's reminding his footy club that it's made a decision about his future

- Now that the pre-finals bye is gone, the worst 'logistical outcome' would be a post semi-final bye where two sides have two consecutive weekends off

- R23 is massive with the Swans in sixth about the only team that can't move

In this episode ...

0:25 – 350 and out: Eddie Betts' final game

2:41 – The legacy of Eddie

4:45 – Where does he stand among the great small forwards?

7:13 – 'One of the more extraordinary AFL careers'

11:40 – Alastair Clarkson going out with a bang

14:07 – Does Hawthorn’s recent form spike indicate a big 2022?

17:05 – The scrapping of the pre-finals bye: What does it mean?

19:07 – The many different ladder possibilities for round 23