IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Farewell to Eddie Betts: The game is going to suffer without him
- The 'genius coach' who's reminding his footy club that it's made a decision about his future
- Now that the pre-finals bye is gone, the worst 'logistical outcome' would be a post semi-final bye where two sides have two consecutive weekends off
- R23 is massive with the Swans in sixth about the only team that can't move
In this episode ...
0:25 – 350 and out: Eddie Betts' final game
2:41 – The legacy of Eddie
4:45 – Where does he stand among the great small forwards?
7:13 – 'One of the more extraordinary AFL careers'
11:40 – Alastair Clarkson going out with a bang
14:07 – Does Hawthorn’s recent form spike indicate a big 2022?
17:05 – The scrapping of the pre-finals bye: What does it mean?
19:07 – The many different ladder possibilities for round 23