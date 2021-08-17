Dustin Martin lays injured on the ground against Brisbane in R18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin has shedded weight as a consequence of the serious kidney injury he suffered a month ago, but has returned to the club.

The 30-year-old was in a Queensland hospital for nine days, and spent time in the state upon his release to begin his rehabilitation, before returning to locked-down Victoria.

The initial forecast saw Martin unable to participate in contact training for three months.

"He has lost a little bit of weight, (because) he has had to manage his diet (for his) health a little bit over the last couple of weeks and will do over the next three to four weeks as well," Richmond physical performance manager Peter Burge said.

"He is working with specialists and once he has got the tick off from the specialists, he will be able to resume some form of light training over the off-season.

"I anticipate with the length of pre-season that we are going to have coming up, he will have a great preparation into next season."

Following news of Trent Cotchin's PCL injury, the seasons of further two senior players are over a week early, with Shane Edwards and Toby Nankervis to miss against Hawthorn.

Edwards will have an arthroscope on his troublesome ankle on Wednesday, having missed five games this season due to the joint, while a banged-up Nankervis requires surgery on a broken finger he sustained against the Giants.

The ruckman has also been managing his on-going PCL issue and a foot complaint.

The club is hopeful David Astbury will overcome a corked quad to play his final game after announcing his retirement on Tuesday, while Bachar Houli (syndesmosis) is an outside chance of taking on the Hawks.