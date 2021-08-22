R23 LADDER UPDATE: Who just went up, who's sliding? Picture: AFL Media

THE TOP eight is set for season 2021.

Fremantle's failure to defeat St Kilda on Sunday meant that Essendon were locked into eighth place without needing to beat Collingwood later in the afternoon.

The match-ups for week one of the Toyota AFL Finals Series are now locked in, with the venues and timeslots still to be confirmed.

The two qualifying finals will see top-of-the-table Melbourne take on fourth-placed Brisbane, while second-placed Port Adelaide will host third-placed Geelong.

In the two elimination finals, the fifth-placed Western Bulldogs will face eighth-placed Essendon, while sixth-placed Sydney takes on fierce rivals and seventh-placed GWS.

The final home and away round of the home and away season produced the most exciting finish in history after an incredible Saturday evening.

After Port Adelaide defeated the Western Bulldogs to seal a top-two spot on Friday night, Brisbane jumped into the top four on Saturday after beating West Coast by just enough points in the final minute.

But that drama was nothing compared to the battle for the minor premiership with Melbourne producing a comeback for the ages to defeat Geelong after the siren.

Greater Western Sydney also sealed its finals spot after defeating Carlton in Eddie Betts' final AFL game.

Friday, August 20

Port Adelaide 9.12 (66) def. Western Bulldogs 10.4 (64)

- The Power locked in second spot and will host Geelong in a qualifying final

- The Bulldogs drop to fifth after the Lions did just enough in their win over the Eagles

Saturday, August 21

Sydney 21.10 (136) def. Gold Coast 6.13 (49)

- The Swans have finished sixth and will play GWS in an elimination final

Brisbane 19.11 (125) def. West Coast 13.9 (87)

- The Lions did enough to secure fourth place and will play Melbourne in a qualifying final

- The Eagles' season is over

Geelong 12.5 (77) def. by Melbourne 12.9 (81)

- The Demons won their first minor premiership since 1964 and will play Brisbane in a qualifying final

- The Cats finish third and will travel to South Australia to play Port Adelaide in a qualifying final

Carlton 11.9 (75) def. by GWS 12.17 (87)

- The Giants will finish seventh and play Sydney in an elimination final

Sunday, August 22

St Kilda 17.5 (107) def. Fremantle 6.13 (49)

- The Dockers' season is over

Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

- The Bombers will finish eighth and play the Western Bulldogs in an elimination final no matter the result against the Magpies