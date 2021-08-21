STEFAN Martin has given the Western Bulldogs' selection committee plenty to ponder ahead of next week's elimination final after getting through his return match unscathed on Saturday.

Martin clocked more than 90 minutes in a scratch match against Sydney at Whitten Oval – his first game at any level since round 12 due to shoulder and groin injuries.

The 34-year-old was far from dominant early on rotating with Jordon Sweet between ruck and attack but had a greater impact as the match wore on.

Coach Luke Beveridge conceded it would've been premature to select the 34-year-old for Friday's loss to Port Adelaide after only one full training session but would consider Martin's finals chances after he had recovered from Saturday's hitout.

Martin was recruited to ruck in tandem with Tim English, who played predominantly as a forward against the Power, leaving Lewis Young to take the stoppages.

Meantime, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan impressed in attack in the Dogs' comfortable win against the Swans and recorded at least six shots on goal.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at Bulldogs training on August 13, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Defender Hayden Crozier was taken out of the match early with a head knock for further assessment, while Pat Lipinski didn't take part after waking up Saturday morning feeling unwell.

Ed Richards recovered from an early shoulder knock to produce a dominant display and Rhylee West and Mitch Wallis were strong through the midfield.

Josh Schache, the Dogs' medical sub on Friday night, also pressed his claims for a recall, repelling a number of Swans attacks playing as a key defender.

Schache could be vying for a spot with Ryan Gardner who was solid in his first game back from his second bout of shoulder surgery of the season required after round 15.

Sydney forward/ruck Joel Amartey played the first half but was managed later in proceedings with Ryan Clarke the Swans' AFL carryover emergency.

Midfielder Chad Warner was his side's best, Dylan Stephens was lively across half-forward, while AFL emergency Sam Reid loomed as the most dangerous forward.

Chad Warner at Swans training on August 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans could be forced into at least one change at AFL level after Callum Mills was subbed out on Saturday afternoon with more Achilles concerns. Coach John Longmire conceded his star midfielder would be in doubt for next weekend's elimination final.

Meanwhile, youngster Boyd Woodcock had a day out for Port Adelaide in the SANFL on Saturday, starring with 42 touches, seven clearances and a goal.

Omitted defender Tom Clurey didn’t do his chances of a senior recall any harm, with 23 touches and seven marks, as Port kept its SANFL season alive with an impressive 13-point win over South Adelaide.

Also impressing for Port Adelaide on Saturday was midfielder Sam Powell-Pepper (20 touches and one goal) and exciting forward Dylan Williams (three goals from eight touches).

Port Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper kicks the ball during round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, crosstown rivals Adelaide suffered a 33-point loss to Central District, but youngster Lachlan Sholl impressed with 21 touches and a goal.

Crows Next Generation Academy product James Borlase showed some encouraging signs, taking 10 marks and finishing with 23 disposals.

Key defender Josh Worrell finished with 19 touches, while Nick Murray responded to his omission from the seniors with a goal from 13 disposals.

In the WAFL, ruckman Bailey Williams starred for West Coast with 2.1 from 16 disposals, along with a game-high 58 hitouts.

Youngsters Brayden Ainsworth (31 disposals and 1.1) and Xavier O’Neill (32 disposals and 1.0) also dominated for the Eagles, which went down to Peel Thunder in a thriller by two points.

Ben Johnson was able to find plenty of the ball (29 disposals), while forward Isiah Winder kicked a goal from 19 touches.

Among the Fremantle-listed players for Peel Thunder, speedy midfielder Stefan Giro was impressive with 26 touches and four tackles.

Former rookie Taylin Duman hit the scoreboard