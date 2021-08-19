FOR THE final time in 2021, teams have dropped for Grand Final week in AFL Fantasy.

The biggest news from team selection were the inclusions of Jake Lloyd (DEF, $706,000) and Callum Mills (DEF/MID, $830,000). The Swans play early on Saturday afternoon so stay tuned to AFL.com.au in case they or any sneaky late outs.

Good luck to all those who are in the Big Dance this weekend and a big thank you to everyone who made Fantasy great in 2021 once again.

Roy’s best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for round 23.

Jarryd Lyons (MID, $883,000) – He is only for the cashed-up but Lyons is still worth every cent. Lyons has three scores over 135 in his last four games and should dominate again.

Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $773,000) – After a juicy 141 last week, Kelly is back firing. He goes for his sixth straight 100+ scores against Carlton after scoring 102, 120 and 153 in his most recent games against them.

Darcy Parish (MID, $731,000) – A super match-up awaits Parish who has only averaged 92 in his last five. Coming off 111, he plays Collingwood, a team he scored 150 against in round six.

Caleb Serong (MID, $624,000) – Not everyone has a huge budget, and for the cashed starved, you should consider the value of Serong who is coming off 117 and 118.

Most traded in

Tom Rockliff (MID, $818,000) – 3.3k

Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $773,000) – 1.3k

Charlie Comben (RUC/FWD, $172,000) – 921

Jarryd Lyons (MID, $883,000) – 674

Darcy Parish (MID, $731,000) – 619

Give yourself a pat on the back. What a fitting tribute by Fantasy fans by making our beloved pig Tom Rockliff (MID, $818,000) the most traded in player for the final week. Rockliff announced his retirement last week and hangs up his boots with still the highest ever season average of 134.7 next to his name. Well done Pig, thank you and rest up … you deserve it.

Most traded out

Tom Stewart (DEF, $711,000) – 2.3k

Trent Bianco (DEF/MID, $430,000) – 2.2k

Tim Kelly (MID, $530,000) – 2.2k

Jeremy Sharp (MID, $673,000) – 1.8k

Lachie Hunter (MID/FWD, $592,000) – 1.3k

In the final round of the season, coaches are trading Jeremy Sharp (MID, $673,000) and Lachie Hunter (MID/FWD, $592,000) hoping they can find a premium to get the job done in the all important final week. Sharp has been omitted and Hunter has averaged 67 in his last three games and trading him is definitely the right move … if you want to burn a trade on Friday night.

Calvin’s best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Jack Steele v Fremantle

With 2546 points next to his name this year, Jack Steele has been phenomenal. Last week against the Dockers, Gaff (126), Redden (115) and Shuey (112) all found it pretty easy, and so should the man who has averaged 136 in his last seven games.

No.2 – Jarryd Lyons v West Coast

After averaging 135 in his last four, Lyons hasn’t put a foot wrong. Coming off 139, Lyons meets the Eagles who have been giving up plenty of points over the last five weeks.

No.3 – Tom Mitchell v Richmond

Richmond sits equal first for giving up points to midfielders over the last five weeks and Mitchell hits them with some hot form. He scored 111 when he played the Tigers earlier this year, but they aren’t what they used to be, naming nine outs at team selection.

No.4 – Aaron Hall v Adelaide

Hall has now averaged 123 in his last five and is coming off another 120 from 10 marks last week. Adelaide ranks as the second easiest for defenders to scores against in recent weeks and this is proven by recent performance from Salem (114pts, 8m), Rivers (85pts, 10m), Burton (111pts, 10m) and Aliir Aliir (94pts, 11m). Marks are the key and there should be plenty on offer.

No.5 – Zach Merrett v Collingwood

Collingwood are giving up a truckload of points at the moment and last week Lyons (139), Zorko (122) and Neale (120) all cashed in. Merrett scored 125 on the Magpies earlier this year, but as we know Merrett does have the ability to go missing at important times. In his last nine games, he has three scores under 90, but also … three scores over 140.

