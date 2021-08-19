Jake Carlisle runs out ahead of the round three match against Essendon. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA defender Jake Carlisle has called time on his 12-year career.

The 29-year-old only managed four matches this year, including his 150th game, before lower back surgery in May ended his season.

Originally drafted by Essendon with pick No.24 at the 2009 NAB AFL Draft, Carlisle played 85 games at the Bombers before he was traded to St Kilda at the end of the 2015 season.

His debut at St Kilda was delayed a year after he missed the entire 2016 season after he and 33 other Bombers were banned for doping.

He played 66 games in his five subsequent seasons at the Saints.

Jake Carlisle after kicking his first AFL goal in his debut against Collingwood in round 20, 2010

“We’d like to thank Jake for his contribution to St Kilda and congratulate him on his career,” head of list management James Gallagher said.

“It hasn’t always been an easy path, particularly with his recent long-term back injuries, but Jake has continued to persevere and do everything he can to return.

“His efforts in last year’s elimination final, which was his first ever AFL finals win, were incredibly rewarding and something which still means a great deal to him.

“We wish Jake all the best for the future. Jake, his partner Mel and children Nash, Layker and River will always be welcome as part of the St Kilda family.”