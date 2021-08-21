BRISBANE locked in a top-four spot in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon, taking until the final 30 seconds to leapfrog the Western Bulldogs and nail down the double finals chance in a pulsating finish at the Gabba.

Needing to make up 0.1 per cent to jump into the four, the Lions still trailed the Bulldogs on the live ladder in the dying seconds in its match against West Coast before Lincoln McCarthy's left footed snap scraped through for a behind.

LIONS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

The home crowd of 21,845 knew what the point meant and let out a collective roar.

The Eagles played on from the kick-in but Charlie Cameron marked the ball and kicked a goal after the siren to complete the 19.11 (125) to 13.9 (87) win.

Although West Coast still had a chance to sneak into the top eight with an upset victory, the real game within the game came as Brisbane tried to climb the ladder.

'IT'S OUT OF YOUR HANDS' Fagan relieved by last-minute score

When Jamie Cripps kicked the first two goals of the final quarter to reduce the game margin to five points, the home team's chances of the top four looked shot.

They then got to work, kicking five straight goals to set up a tense finish.

Every point mattered, and when Dan McStay's set shot from 50m drifted wide and out of bounds off hands with less than a minute remaining, they looked gone, before McCarthy played hero.

Daniel Rich and captain Dayne Zorko were influential, while Joe Daniher kicked four goals, including two clutch set shots when it mattered.

For West Coast, Nic Naitanui was incredible in defeat, as was skipper Luke Shuey and Elliot Yeo.

Brisbane looked like putting the game – and its double chance – to bed early with a seven-goal opening quarter.

Joe Daniher had two goals, Nakia Cockatoo had set up three and the Gabba was rocking as the home team raced to a 30-point cushion.

But against the tide West Coast completely flipped the script in the second quarter, led by Naitanui, Shuey and Yeo who all got to work around the contest.

Liam Ryan kicked three goals for the term and suddenly the Lions had a game on their hands.

The Wild Ride of Jarrod Berry

What a final quarter Brisbane's Jarrod Berry had – for all sorts of reasons. In one of the game's ultimate turning points Berry took a mark 20m out from goal midway through the final quarter but sprayed his set shot. Eagles opponent Tom Cole shoved him to ground following the miss and was punished with a free kick and 50m penalty that Berry duly converted. Then, with the Lions' top four chances in the balance, Berry took a mark 45m from goal, and after looking off some other options, went back and drilled the set shot to keep them in the hunt for the top four. Three goals from 15 disposals was a terrific contribution.

Uh oh, Harry

Something was not quite right with young West Coast defender Harry Edwards – he was wearing the wrong jumper. You had to look closely, but the 20-year-old wore an Eagles clash strip that had the wrong logo on his chest. Rather than the outlined blue eagle, he had the full blue version. West Coast confirmed via twitter it had contacted the AFL to clarify the issue.

Harry Edwards wears a different version of the West Coast jumper in round 23, 2021.

Cockatoo showing signs ahead of finals

Brisbane's medical staff has done it again. In just his fourth game for Brisbane Nakia Cockatoo gave more than a glimpse into the havoc he's capable of creating in September. In 10 devastating first-quarter minutes the former Geelong powerhouse set up three goals with slick hands to Dayne Zorko, Jarrod Berry and Joe Daniher. He went quiet as the game wore on, but the influence was there for all to see.

BRISBANE 7.2 10.4 13.6 19.11 (125)

WEST COAST 3.3 8.5 10.7 13.9 (87)

GOALS

Brisbane: Daniher 4, Berry 3, Cameron 2, McCarthy 2, McStay 2, Lyons, McCluggage, Neale, Rich, Zorko

West Coast: Darling 3, Ryan 3, Cripps 2, Vardy 2, Allen, Jones, Waterman

BEST

Brisbane: Zorko, Rich, Daniher, Adams, Neale, Coleman

West Coast: Naitanui, Yeo, Shuey, Sheed, Ryan

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

West Coast: Allen (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Rhys Mathieson (unused)

West Coast: Jack Petruccelle (replaced Oscar Allen)

Crowd: 21,845 at the Gabba