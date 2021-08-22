AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

- We unpack round 23: It could not have been scripted any better

- This veteran star is one of the best clutch goalkickers in the game

- Carlton review has been a 'disgraceful way to handling senior people

- Stringer v Bulldogs: This is a mouthwatering match-up

In this episode ...

1:57 – Max Gawn's redemption

4:55 – The Demons 'have the whip hand'

5:57 – Geelong’s shaky late-season form

7:03 – What can the Cats do differently this week?

7:43 – Why Port Adelaide is well placed

9:27 – The Lions have 'got their mojo back'

12:04 – Why Damo is so impressed with the Bombers

14:18 – Jake Stringer is the 'greatest problem' for his old side

15:35 – The Bulldogs' sudden drop-off to end the season is worrying

16:15 – Can Stef Martin's return fix Luke Beveridge's ruck issues?

17:58 – The Blues have failed David Teague and their footy department