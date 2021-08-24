The 2021 Hall of Fame class: Nathan Burke, Chris Judd, Debbie Lee, Rob Wiley and Legends Merv McIntosh and Jack Oatey. Picture: AFL Media

DUAL Brownlow medallist Chris Judd and female trailblazer Debbie Lee headline four 2021 inductees into the Australian Football Hall of Fame named on Tuesday night.

Along with Judd and Lee, former St Kilda captain Nathan Burke and WAFL and VFL premiership player Robert Wiley were inducted, while Merv McIntosh and Jack Oatey were elevated to Legend status for their contributions to the game.

After retiring in 2015 Judd was always likely to be inducted at the first opportunity, with his Brownlow Medals as an Eagle (2004) and Blue (2010) telling only part of his incredible career.

Hall of Fame: Chris Judd Midfield dynamo Chris Judd adds another accolade to his impressive resume

Judd was firstly an explosive, line-breaking midfielder that captained West Coast to a premiership in 2006, and upon moving east to Carlton, transformed himself into an inside ball-winning bull.

All up Judd was named an All-Australian on six occasions, winning five best and fairests (two with the Eagles and three with the Blues).

Lee marked her name in history – again – as the first woman inducted into the Hall of Fame.

She was a marvel on the field, winning premierships and best and fairests in the Victorian women's competition, being named a six-time All-Australian, and just as importantly had a huge impact off it.

Among others Lee's initiative was a catalyst for the first of many Melbourne-Western Bulldogs exhibition matches that ultimately paved the way for the formation of the AFLW.

Women's footy trailblazer Debbie Lee. Picture: AFL Photos

Burke was the first name read out on Tuesday night, with the former Saint recognised for his marvellous 323-game career that netted four All Australian selections and three best and fairests.

The two Legends were left for last, with McIntosh a literal Giant in the 1940s and 50s in the WAFL.

The imposing ruckman won a premiership with Perth in his final game in 1955, to sit nicely alongside three Sandover Medals and six best and fairests.

Hall of Fame: Merv McIntosh Dominant Perth ruck Merv McIntosh elevated to Legend status of the Hall of Fame

He is the third West Australian to be named a Legend, following Graham 'Polly' Farmer and Barry Cable.

Oatey has one of the most remarkable coaching records of any sport in the country, having won a record 521 SANFL games in charge of Norwood, West Adelaide and Sturt.

Those wins included 10 premierships, making 12 in total when you throw in the two he won as a player with Norwood.