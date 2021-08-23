WESTERN Australia looks set for one of its strongest draft crops after the state had 18 players invited to the NAB AFL Draft Combine later this year.
With football continuing to be interrupted for prospects in Victoria, which produces on average more than half of every draft pool, AFL clubs have been closely tracking the talent in the west and have nominated the large group to show their wares.
There have been 90 players included at this stage for the Combine this year, although another 30 will be added across the country to be involved in athletic testing days to be staged at state-based events around Australia.
From that total of 120 players, in mid-September 60 will be selected to participate in a national Combine which the AFL has scheduled for 29-30 September at Marvel Stadium, which is also when the League is hoping to play some NAB AFL Under-19 Championship matches.
The two-day national Combine would include medical screenings, AFL club interviews and media commitments and selections will be based on club invites.
Subiaco midfielder Neil Erasmus looms as Western Australia's leading draft chance and a potential top-10 pick but the state also has an exciting crop of tall talents who have impressed across the season, including Jye Amiss, Jack Williams, Jacob van Rooyen, Eric Benning and Rhett Bazzo.
There will also be 18 players attend the Combine from South Australia, including potential No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis, talented midfielder Arlo Draper and Port Adelaide father-son prospect Jase Burgoyne.
Vic Metro has had 22 players invited to the Combine, including father-son pair and potential top-three picks Nick Daicos (Collingwood) and Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs).
Greater Western Victoria Rebels have had eight players invited as part of the 19-player Vic Country contingent, the most of any club in the country, with key defender Josh Gibcus, midfielders Ben Hobbs, Sam Butler and Jamieson Ballantyne and forward Kai Lohman among the players to get the Combine call-up.
There have been 13 players selected from the Allies squad, which is made up of prospects from NSW-ACT, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania.
2020 NAB AFL DRAFT COMBINE LIST
NSW-ACT
Angus Anderson – Sydney Swans Academy
Ryan Eyers – Murray Bushrangers
Josh Fahey – GWS Academy
Harrison Grintell – GWS Academy
Patrick Voss – Oakleigh Chargers/GWS Academy
Northern Territory
Andy Moniz-Wakefield – NT Thunder
Ned Stevens – NT Thunder/Gold Coast Academy
Queensland
Will Bella – Gold Coast Academy
Austin Harris – Gold Coast Academy
Bodhi Uwland – Gold Coast Academy
South Australia
Leek Aleer – Central District
Cooper Beecken – Glenelg
Isaac Birt – South Adelaide
Jase Burgoyne – Woodville-West Torrens
Lukas Cooke – Woodville-West Torrens
Arlo Draper – South Adelaide
Morgan Ferres – Sturt
Jason Horne-Francis – South Adelaide
Shay Linke – Central District
Cooper Murley – Norwood
Blayne O'Loughlin – North Adelaide
Lewis Rayson – Glenelg
Matt Roberts – South Adelaide
Hugh Stagg – Glenelg
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera – Glenelg
Luca Whitelum – Central District
James Willis – North Adelaide
Tasmania
Sam Banks – Clarence
Baker Smith – Clarence
Will Splann – North Hobart
Vic Country
Mac Andrew – Dandenong Stingrays
Jamieson Ballantyne – Greater Western Victoria Rebels
Miller Bergman – Dandenong Stingrays
Tom Brown – Murray Bushrangers
Sam Butler – Greater Western Victoria Rebels
Campbell Chesser – Sandringham Dragons
Judson Clarke – Dandenong Stingrays
Toby Conway – Geelong Falcons
Josh Gibcus – Greater Western Victoria Rebels
Cooper Hamilton – Bendigo Pioneers
Ben Hobbs – Greater Western Victoria Rebels
Mitch Knevitt – Geelong Falcons
Kai Lohmann – Greater Western Victoria Rebels
Connor MacDonald – Dandenong Stingrays
Charlie Molan – Greater Western Victoria Rebels
Josh Rachele – Murray Bushrangers
Josh Rentsch – Greater Western Victoria Rebels
Jai Serong – Gippsland Power
Hamish Sinnott – Greater Western Victoria Rebels
Vic Metro
Finn Callaghan – Sandringham Dragons
Anthony Caminiti – Northern Knights
Paul Curtis – Western Jets
Nick Daicos – Oakleigh Chargers
Sam Darcy – Oakleigh Chargers
Youseph Dib – Oakleigh Chargers
Josh Goater – Calder Cannons
Blake Howes – Sandringham Dragons
Tyreece Leiu – Eastern Ranges
Ned Long – Northern Knights
Mitchito Owens – Sandringham Dragons
Corey Preston – Eastern Ranges
Lachie Rankin – Oakleigh Chargers
Josh Sinn – Sandringham Dragons
Jake Soligo – Eastern Ranges
Tyler Sonsie – Eastern Ranges
Zac Taylor – Calder Cannons
Dante Visentini – Sandringham Dragons
Josh Ward – Northern Knights
Darcy Wilmot – Northern Knights
Marcus Windhager – Sandringham Dragons
Karl Worner – Oakleigh Chargers
Western Australia
Jye Amiss – East Perth
Rhett Bazzo – Swan Districts
Eric Benning – Claremont
Josh Browne – East Fremantle
Kade Dittmar – East Perth
Neil Erasmus – Subiaco
Brady Hough – Peel Thunder
Matthew Johnson – Subiaco
Jesse Motlop – South Fremantle
Lochlan Paton – West Perth
Ethan Regan – East Perth
Angus Sheldrick – Claremont
Jahmal Stretch – Claremont
James Tunstill – East Perth
Jacob van Rooyen – Claremont
Corey Warner – East Fremabtle
Bryce Watson – Swan Districts
Jack Williams – East Fremantle