WESTERN Australia looks set for one of its strongest draft crops after the state had 18 players invited to the NAB AFL Draft Combine later this year.

With football continuing to be interrupted for prospects in Victoria, which produces on average more than half of every draft pool, AFL clubs have been closely tracking the talent in the west and have nominated the large group to show their wares.

CAL TWOMEY'S JULY FORM GUIDE Best draft prospects ranked

There have been 90 players included at this stage for the Combine this year, although another 30 will be added across the country to be involved in athletic testing days to be staged at state-based events around Australia.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST

From that total of 120 players, in mid-September 60 will be selected to participate in a national Combine which the AFL has scheduled for 29-30 September at Marvel Stadium, which is also when the League is hoping to play some NAB AFL Under-19 Championship matches.

The two-day national Combine would include medical screenings, AFL club interviews and media commitments and selections will be based on club invites.

Subiaco midfielder Neil Erasmus looms as Western Australia's leading draft chance and a potential top-10 pick but the state also has an exciting crop of tall talents who have impressed across the season, including Jye Amiss, Jack Williams, Jacob van Rooyen, Eric Benning and Rhett Bazzo.

There will also be 18 players attend the Combine from South Australia, including potential No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis, talented midfielder Arlo Draper and Port Adelaide father-son prospect Jase Burgoyne.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Top 10 locked in, your club's picks

Vic Metro has had 22 players invited to the Combine, including father-son pair and potential top-three picks Nick Daicos (Collingwood) and Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs).

Greater Western Victoria Rebels have had eight players invited as part of the 19-player Vic Country contingent, the most of any club in the country, with key defender Josh Gibcus, midfielders Ben Hobbs, Sam Butler and Jamieson Ballantyne and forward Kai Lohman among the players to get the Combine call-up.

Josh Gibcus in action during the Rebels' clash against the Falcons on June 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

There have been 13 players selected from the Allies squad, which is made up of prospects from NSW-ACT, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania.

2020 NAB AFL DRAFT COMBINE LIST

NSW-ACT

Angus Anderson – Sydney Swans Academy

Ryan Eyers – Murray Bushrangers

Josh Fahey – GWS Academy

Harrison Grintell – GWS Academy

Patrick Voss – Oakleigh Chargers/GWS Academy

Northern Territory

Andy Moniz-Wakefield – NT Thunder

Ned Stevens – NT Thunder/Gold Coast Academy

Queensland

Will Bella – Gold Coast Academy

Austin Harris – Gold Coast Academy

Bodhi Uwland – Gold Coast Academy

South Australia

Leek Aleer – Central District

Cooper Beecken – Glenelg

Isaac Birt – South Adelaide

Jase Burgoyne – Woodville-West Torrens

Lukas Cooke – Woodville-West Torrens

Arlo Draper – South Adelaide

Morgan Ferres – Sturt

Jason Horne-Francis – South Adelaide

Shay Linke – Central District

Cooper Murley – Norwood

Blayne O'Loughlin – North Adelaide

Lewis Rayson – Glenelg

Matt Roberts – South Adelaide

Hugh Stagg – Glenelg

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera – Glenelg

Luca Whitelum – Central District

James Willis – North Adelaide

Tasmania

Sam Banks – Clarence

Baker Smith – Clarence

Will Splann – North Hobart

Vic Country

Mac Andrew – Dandenong Stingrays

Jamieson Ballantyne – Greater Western Victoria Rebels

Miller Bergman – Dandenong Stingrays

Tom Brown – Murray Bushrangers

Sam Butler – Greater Western Victoria Rebels

Campbell Chesser – Sandringham Dragons

Judson Clarke – Dandenong Stingrays

Toby Conway – Geelong Falcons

Josh Gibcus – Greater Western Victoria Rebels

Cooper Hamilton – Bendigo Pioneers

Ben Hobbs – Greater Western Victoria Rebels

Mitch Knevitt – Geelong Falcons

Kai Lohmann – Greater Western Victoria Rebels

Connor MacDonald – Dandenong Stingrays

Charlie Molan – Greater Western Victoria Rebels

Josh Rachele – Murray Bushrangers

Josh Rentsch – Greater Western Victoria Rebels

Jai Serong – Gippsland Power

Hamish Sinnott – Greater Western Victoria Rebels

Vic Metro

Finn Callaghan – Sandringham Dragons

Anthony Caminiti – Northern Knights

Paul Curtis – Western Jets

Nick Daicos – Oakleigh Chargers

Sam Darcy – Oakleigh Chargers

Youseph Dib – Oakleigh Chargers

Josh Goater – Calder Cannons

Blake Howes – Sandringham Dragons

Tyreece Leiu – Eastern Ranges

Ned Long – Northern Knights

Mitchito Owens – Sandringham Dragons

Corey Preston – Eastern Ranges

Lachie Rankin – Oakleigh Chargers

Josh Sinn – Sandringham Dragons

Jake Soligo – Eastern Ranges

Tyler Sonsie – Eastern Ranges

Zac Taylor – Calder Cannons

Dante Visentini – Sandringham Dragons

Josh Ward – Northern Knights

Darcy Wilmot – Northern Knights

Marcus Windhager – Sandringham Dragons

Karl Worner – Oakleigh Chargers

Western Australia

Jye Amiss – East Perth

Rhett Bazzo – Swan Districts

Eric Benning – Claremont

Josh Browne – East Fremantle

Kade Dittmar – East Perth

Neil Erasmus – Subiaco

Brady Hough – Peel Thunder

Matthew Johnson – Subiaco

Jesse Motlop – South Fremantle

Lochlan Paton – West Perth

Ethan Regan – East Perth

Angus Sheldrick – Claremont

Jahmal Stretch – Claremont

James Tunstill – East Perth

Jacob van Rooyen – Claremont

Corey Warner – East Fremabtle

Bryce Watson – Swan Districts

Jack Williams – East Fremantle