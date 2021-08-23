The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round 23 has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no further incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Jamie Elliott, Collingwood, has been charged with Tripping Matt Guelfi, Essendon, during the third quarter of the Round 23 match between Essendon and Collingwood, played at the MCG on Sunday August 22, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.