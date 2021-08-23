CONNOR Idun has been rewarded for his strong performance against Carlton with a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination for round 23.

The 21-year-old picked up 17 touches and five marks against Carlton, and kept the retiring Eddie Betts to just two goals in his final game.

The 191cm defender was taken with pick No.61 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, and debuted in round 20, 2019.

CLASS OF 2021 Every Rising Star nominee

He only managed three games across his first two years before being selected in round one, 2021 and going on to play 21 out of a possible 22 games, averaging 5.4 marks and 12.6 disposals per game.