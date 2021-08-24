Patrick Naish ahead of the Tigers' clash against Brisbane in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has informed Patrick Naish that he will not be offered a contract for the 2022 season.

The 22-year-old played nine games for the Tigers across four seasons after being selected as a father-son selection with the 34th pick in the 2017 AFL National Draft.

Naish featured six times at senior level in 2021, including twice as the medical substitute.

He was a VFL premiership player in 2019.

Richmond general manager- football talent Blair Hartley thanked Naish for his contributions to the club.

"We would like to thank Patrick for his hard work and commitment to our football program across the past four years," he said.

"Patrick has played his part in our recent success, and we wish him all the best for his future endeavors."