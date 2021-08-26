Mitch Robinson is back to his best. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE hard-man Mitch Robinson will be at the Gabba for at least one more year after signing a contract for 2022.

Just days after announcing a two-year deal for defender Marcus Adams, Brisbane inked an extension for its lion-hearted wingman after another excellent campaign.

Robinson has played 20 games this season – and will return from a calf niggle for Saturday's qualifying final against Melbourne - bringing a tough edge and strong structure to the Lions' midfield.

He told AFL.com.au he received offers from elsewhere, but there was no chance of a move.

"It's exciting, I'm just rapt we got it done.

"There was a couple of teams in Melbourne knocking, but there was no chance I was going home.

"This is my home now. I love Brisbane, love where we're going."

Robinson, who turned 32 a couple of months ago, revived his career with the Lions in 2014 after being delisted by Carlton.

He has now played 130 games in the maroon, blue and gold after 100 with the Blues.

Robinson said he enjoyed playing "on edge" with a one-year deal.

"I like having something to prove," he said.

"And it keeps me motivated in the pre-season too, because we've got a lot of young players vying for my position.

"We've got Cal Ah Chee, Jaxon Prior … I really like that bit of pressure.

"It keeps us all motivated."