COLLINGWOOD defender Anton Tohill has ended his AFL career as he returned to Ireland to pursue a medical degree.

Tohill, who made his AFL debut this season and played one game at the top level, was offered another season with the Magpies.

However he was unable to defer his medical degree at university any longer so has decided to head back to his homeland. He was out-of-contract at the Pies but could have remained on the rookie list for a fourth season under new AFL rules.

Tohill joined the Magpies in 2018 after training with the NAB AFL Academy that year in Florida and developed at VFL level before breaking through for a senior game in round 19 against Port Adelaide.

Anton Tohill during a goalkicking test the NAB AFL Draft Combine in 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

The 21-year-old son of former Gaelic star Anthony Tohill became the fourth Irishman to play for the Magpies.

Fellow Irishman Mark Keane departed back to Ireland earlier this month three rounds before the end of Collingwood's season after being approved by the club.

However Keane, who is contracted for next season, will be back in Australia for the start of the Pies' pre-season.