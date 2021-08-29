IS THIS finally the year Essendon breaks its finals drought?

Bombers fans starved of success will be praying the answer is 'yes'. It's been 17 long years – or 6203 days, to be precise - since the club last tasted victory in the post-season.

In between that win over Melbourne in 2004 and this Sunday's trip to University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston to take on the fifth-placed Western Bulldogs, the Bombers have lost five elimination finals.

But the Dons enter the clash in good form, having won three consecutive games, including against this week's opponents.

The clubs met just three weeks ago when Peter Wright booted seven goals as the Bombers edged the Dogs by 13 points at an empty Marvel Stadium.

This will be the first time the teams have met in a final for almost 70 years.

After agonisingly slipping out of the top four thanks to Brisbane's last-gasp heroics against West Coast in round 23, the Bulldogs will be desperate not to waste an opportunity to advance to the second week of the finals.

Unlike the Bombers, however, the Dogs have lost three straight matches.

Bulldog-turned-Bomber Jake Stringer's battle with some of his 2016 premiership teammates also looms as a fascinating sub-plot.

Stringer, who was an unlucky omission from the 2021 Therabody AFL All-Australian team, has been pivotal to helping the Bombers secure the final spot in the top eight.

The Dons will be without speed machine Nick Hind after he visited a Tier 2 exposure site last weekend.

Marty Gleeson is his replacement, while Jye Caldwell also returns for his first match since round two when he suffered a serious hamstring injury.

The Dogs are unchanged with versatile big man Josh Schache among the emergencies after he was the sub last week.