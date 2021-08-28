Jaidyn Stephenson after the Roos' loss to Richmond in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne gun Jaidyn Stephenson has broken his hip after falling from his bike after drinking in his home on Friday.

Stephenson was admitted to hospital and will be assessed by a surgeon after suffering a small fracture when he fell from his mountain bike on a hard surface in his backyard.

The 22-year-old had been drinking with housemates in his backyard when the accident happened.

“Jaidyn’s pretty flat at the moment and he’s a bit sick and sorry,” North GM football Brady Rawlings said.

“After having had drinks at home with his housemates, he attempted to perform a trick on his mountain bike off the back deck. He lost balance and fell onto a concrete paver.

“Initially, after the accident, Jaidyn was able to walk but the pain progressed to a point that an ambulance was called.

“He was kept in overnight and he looks like he might be laid up for a while. At this stage he’ll have a stay in hospital while his surgeon decides whether he’ll need surgery.

“It puts a dampener on what was a promising season for Jaidyn. We’re disappointed with his poor judgment and his reckless action has resulted in quite a painful injury for him.”

The Kangaroos celebrate a Jaidyn Stephenson goal. Picture: AFL Photos

Stephenson enjoyed a stellar debut season at North Melbourne, averaging a tick under 20 disposals per game and kicking 17 goals.

He was traded to the Roos after three years at Collingwood where he was the 2018 NAB AFL Rising Star.