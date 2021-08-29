ESSENDON'S finals curse has stretched to six straight elimination final losses as the Western Bulldogs ran away 13.7 (85) to 4.12 (36) winners in the wet on Sunday afternoon.
Continual rainfall at Launceston's University of Tasmania Stadium kept the contest close early, with the Dogs holding a three-point lead at the first break and the same margin separating the sides at half-time.
BULLDOGS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats
The game changed shape in the third quarter as the Bulldogs came to grips with the wet conditions better than their opponents, kicking three goals to none and heading to the final change with a 19-point advantage.
Any hopes of a Bombers comeback were dashed in the last as the Dogs continued to dominate, adding another four majors while keeping Essendon goalless through the second half.
Small forward Cody Weightman set the tone early with his intensity and was rewarded heavily by karma, kicking four goals, all from free kicks, while the Bulldogs' much-vaunted midfield responded well after being criticised in recent weeks.
No doubt Essendon's 17 seasons without a finals win will get plenty of mentions over summer, but Ben Rutten can be pleased with the progress made through the year and enter 2022 with a sense of optimism and a swag of emerging young stars.
More to come
WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.1 5.4 8.5 13.7 (85)
ESSENDON 1.4 4.7 4.10 4.12 (36)
GOALS
Western Bulldogs: Weightman 4, Naughton 3, Hannan 2, Schache 2, B.Smith, Vandermeer
Essendon: Stringer 2, Parish, Smith