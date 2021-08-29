THERE will be no more second chances on offer when four of this year's Toyota AFL Finals Series contenders do battle in a huge weekend of semi-finals.

Still smarting from a comprehensive loss to Port Adelaide, Geelong will face off against a Greater Western Sydney team still riding high on the emotion of a one-point win over arch rival Sydney.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL WEEKS TWO AND THREE FIXTURE BELOW

The Cats and Giants will clash on Friday night at Optus Stadium in Perth, with the winner moving through to a preliminary final against Melbourne at the same venue on Friday, September 10.

Meanwhile, after its qualifying final loss to the Demons, Brisbane will look to harness the support of a packed home crowd at the Gabba on Saturday night when it hosts the Western Bulldogs, who ended Essendon's season on Sunday. The prize for the winner is a prelim against the Power at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, September 11.

Geelong is already serving its quarantine period in Western Australia, while the Giants will remain in quarantine in Tasmania before flying to Perth on Tuesday ahead of Friday night's clash.

The Lions flew back to Brisbane on Sunday morning after their qualifying final loss to Melbourne in Adelaide on Saturday night, while the Bulldogs will quarantine in Tasmania before flying to Queensland on Friday.

The preliminary finals in week three have been fixtured to ensure all teams have a minimum seven-day break.

WEEK TWO FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Second semi-final

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.50pm AWST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

First semi-final

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, start time TBC

WEEK THREE FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

First preliminary final

Melbourne v Geelong/GWS at Optus Stadium, 5.50pm AWST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Second preliminary final

Port Adelaide v Brisbane/Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST