THERE are now 12 clubs whose seasons have finished, meaning their focus is well and truly looking ahead to the off-season.

The Continental Tyres Trade Period and free agency window comes first in October before the NAB AFL Draft in November.

Here is AFL.com.au's August update of the Phantom Form Guide, our ranking of the best 30 prospects in this year's draft pool.

Remember this ranking does not take into account where bids will be placed on father-son or Academy prospects or where the players will necessarily be drafted – it is purely our take on the best players in 2021.

Midfielder

180cm/74kg

31/1/03

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

Taylor has edged his way up the draft board with a season that has built and built the longer it has gone. The Calder Cannons prospect is a midfielder who is elite by foot, being viewed as one of the best kicks in the draft pool. Taylor was fantastic in round 15 earlier this month when he gathered 37 disposals and 11 clearances for the Cannons, and he has averaged 26 disposals in the NAB League. Taylor is a sharp player with genuine footy smarts.

Midfielder

181cm/70kg

3/5/03

North Adelaide/South Australia

Jackson has been the leading accumulator in the draft pool this season in what has been a stellar under-18 season with North Adelaide. The wingman has averaged 29 disposals and five clearances for the Roosters and continues to be a reliable ball-getter who can chop teams up with his hard running and precise ball use.

Forward/midfielder

190cm/79kg

7/4/03

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

After starting the season in exciting fashion for the Dragons, Howes lost a bit of confidence in the early stages of the season before finding his groove in the middle of the campaign. Howes is a bit different as a player: because of his size he has been used all over the ground but looks best placed as an athletic, tall wingman who can use his marking to make an impact. He had 24 disposals and nine marks against Tasmania and then backed it up with two goals and 20 disposals against the Rebels in round 15.

Forward/defender

194cm/88kg

16/4/03

Claremont/Western Australia

It was van Rooyen the defender on Saturday as Western Australia kicked off its carnival, with the 194cm prospect holding down a key position role in the backline. He performed well as scouts look at the Claremont prospect as a potential swingman. He had entered the championships after kicking 11 goals across two weeks in the colts competition, including a six-goal haul against Subiaco. A good mark and penetrating kick.

Midfielder

183cm/82kg

16/5/03

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Windhager presents as an exciting talent because of his power and versatility. Playing mainly as a midfielder this season, Windhager has shown a quick step out of traffic and ability to explode past opponents. But he can also be deployed across half-forward and half-back and takes the game on with his kicking. After overcoming a knee reconstruction last year, Windhager has pushed himself into second-round considerations. He is tied to St Kilda's Next Generation Academy, with the Saints able to match a bid for him after pick 20.

Vic Metro's Marcus Windhager breaks a tackle during the U19 trial match against Vic Country on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruckman

204cm/90kg

24/4/03

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

The leading ruck prospect in the pool and a player who has enjoyed a strong season with the Falcons and also Vic Country. Conway is a strong tap-out ruck who is also capable of going around the ground and being a marking target, similar to Adelaide's Reilly O'Brien. A cousin of Sydney's Tom McCartin and former Saint Paddy.

Key forward

195cm/91kg

1/12/03

East Fremantle/Western Australia

Williams led up well and presented strongly as a key forward in Western Australia's win over South Australia. He also kicked a goal in a solid performance to add to what has been a consistent campaign for him all year. The 195cm marking target has been prolific at colts level, including two five-goal hauls, and he is a good converter of his opportunities. Williams was also a member of the NAB AFL Academy earlier this year.

Forward

176cm/74kg

23/11/03

South Fremantle/Western Australia

Motlop has only needed moments to make an impression this season, with the small forward kicking two goals in his league debut for South Fremantle and continuing to show snippets at that level. The son of former Kangaroo and Power forward Daniel is an exciting prospect with sharp hands and an eye for the goals. Motlop is tied to Fremantle's Next Generation Academy but the Dockers can only match a bid for him after pick 40 given he is a metropolitan Indigenous prospect.

Defender

186cm/71kg

30/7/03

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

Brown has had an interrupted season and that doesn't only count Victoria's lockdowns and disjointed under-19s campaign. The poised half-back suffered an ankle injury earlier this season that saw him sidelined for a couple of months but he returned just before Vic Country's carnival campaign kicked off and he was solid against Vic Metro. Brown has pace and generally makes the right decision with the footy in his hands, while his versatility means he could take on some different roles in the future. The son of former Cat Paul Brown, but he isn't eligible to join Geelong as a father-son.

Tom Brown of the Murray Bushrangers in action during NAB League testing day on March 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielder

192cm/80kg

16/3/03

Subiaco/Western Australia

The tall midfielder had a strong game at reserves level earlier this month for Subiaco when he gathered 25 disposals and 10 marks around the ground. Johnson will appeal to clubs thanks to his consistent performances at colts level this season and he also got a taste of senior level as well earlier this year. He was one of Western Australia's best against South Australia to kick off the U19s carnival.

Defender

183cm/75kg

31/12/03

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

The tough and tenacious half-back returned to the NAB League earlier this month with a 16-disposal game for the Northern Knights against Bendigo. He isn't a huge ball-winner generally but plays with impact in defence where he is a physical, combative prospect who enjoys a searching run from the backline with the ball tucked under his arm. Wilmot captained Vic Metro in one of its trial games and is a player who gets himself involved in games and is the youngest player in the draft, not turning 18 until New Year's eve.

Darcy Wilmot dishes out a handball for Northern Knights against Sandringham Dragons on April 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielder/forward

184cm/73kg

10/2/03

Greater Western Victoria Rebels/Vic Country

After an injury layoff and then Victoria's lockdown, Butler was able to get a game in for the Rebels in round 16 of the NAB League and returned in strong fashion with 27 disposals against Gippsland Power. The younger brother of St Kilda forward Dan, Butler is a smart midfielder who is competitive at ground level, has good vision with the ball in his hands and sets up his teammates in space. Butler certainly has fans within the first 20 picks.

Midfielder

187cm/69kg

22/2/03

Glenelg/South Australia

One of the best kicks in the draft. You want the ball in Wanganeen-Milera's hands because his capacity to find a teammate with a long or short kick is as good as any in the pool, often perfectly weighting his passes. Wanganeen-Milera is a wingman who can also play off the flanks at either end and his size and shape makes him a modern prototype. The nephew of Essendon and Port Adelaide great Gavin Wanganeen and son of former Saint Terry was his side's best player in its opening championships game against Western Australia with a poised display. One who could spike late.

Midfielder

190cm/79kg

2/6/03

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

Goater's athleticism and height gives him an edge against some other midfield prospects in the pool, and the Calder Cannons talent has enjoyed a strong year. His most recent game came against the Murray Bushrangers in early August when he gathered 28 disposals, 11 marks and eight rebound-50s, showing his willingness to work up and down the ground. He also picked up 23 touches and eight clearances for Vic Metro and has his fans inside the first-15 picks.

Midfielder/forward

183cm/81kg

31/7/03

South Adelaide/South Australia

Roberts has returned from his syndesmosis ankle injury to have an impact for South Adelaide's senior side. In round 17 of the SANFL season, Roberts had perhaps the best game of his season, collecting 20 disposals and seven inside-50s. Generally seen more as an inside midfielder, he played on the wing and was a standout of the Panthers' talented group. The left-footer is adept at finding the footy on his own terms at stoppages and has been a member of the NAB AFL Academy program.

Matthew Roberts (left) and Matthew Johnson during a NAB AFL Academy training sessions in April, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielder/defender

186cm/83kg

27/4/03

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Country

Chesser is an attacking player who moves well, kicks long and plays with energy. The mobile midfielder has also been used off half-back and on the wing at stages and has shown he can impact games with his kicking and run. A knee injury has bugged him this season, seeing him go in for surgery earlier this year and cause some more disruption but if games get back for Victorian prospects the 18-year-old, who is considered one of the most solid characters in the group, will be ready to hit the ground running.

Half-back/midfielder

186cm/73kg

7/1/03

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

It has been a frustrating campaign for Sinn, who suffered a long hamstring injury at the start of the season and then hurt his ankle upon his return. But his line-breaking ability and dashing speed will no doubt live in the minds of recruiters who have seen him be a 100-metre player out of defence: able to run out of the backline, take a bounce and boot the ball long. With his athletic prowess, the Sandringham Dragons skipper and left-footer will be in the mix for the top-10.

Midfielder

181cm/77kg

27/1/03

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

Bone bruising in his knee, and then Victoria's lockdowns, have meant for a fair period on the sidelines for Sonsie. The talented midfielder has proven he has impact with his disposals and can push forward as well, including two games for the Ranges where he has had 24 or more disposals and kicked two goals. He also had 24 and two goals in his single VFL game for Box Hill, showing his turn of speed and midfield craft.

Midfielder/forward

185cm/71kg

20/1/03

South Adelaide/South Australia

After returning from his ankle injury, Draper wasted no time in recent weeks, playing reserves for South Adelaide before breaking through for a league debut. He had 11 disposals, a goal and five tackles in his first game at the level before playing a second prior to South Australia's under-19 championships getting underway on Saturday, when Draper kicked 1.1 from 14 disposals. Draper is a taller midfield option who can also be used as a classy and creative half-forward who is strong overhead. He has a unique skill set that gives him a point of difference to other draftees.

Arlo Draper in action for South Adelaide in the SANFL Under-18s. Picture: Nick Hook Photography

Key forward

195cm/83kg

31/7/03

East Perth/Western Australia

It has been an ultra-productive season for Amiss in front of goal this year for East Perth's colts side, with the key forward booting 49.12 in deadly accurate fashion. If Amiss has a set-shot you can almost take it to the bank he will slot it, making him one of the most efficient prospects to come through the draft in recent seasons. The tall left-footer is smart inside-50, reads the ball well in the air and competes strongly – all traits which were on show on Saturday against SA when Amiss kicked two goals and took some exciting grabs. A Jack Gunston-type of key forward.

Midfielder/forward

188cm/80kg

2/12/03

Subiaco/Western Australia

Missed Saturday's under-19s opening game against South Australia after a corkie bled into his leg. It was a shame Erasmus wasn't out there, because the tall midfielder has been ready for his next challenge this season after dominating at school and colts level with Subiaco, where he averaged 28 disposals in a strong patch of form. Erasmus uses his height and size to dominate in the midfield and can also push forward to be a goalkicking option, which he did in last year's colts Grand Final when he kicked four goals in an exciting display.

Western Australia U19s (L-R): Josh Browne, Finn Gorringe and Neil Erasmus. Picture: AFL Media

Ruckman

200cm/70kg

12/4/03

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

Andrew had 17 disposals, 16 hit-outs and three clearances the last time he played for the Dandenong Stingrays in early August in another display of his exciting capabilities. Andrew is a ruckman who can also play forward, a double act he demonstrated in Vic Country's 'Challenge' match against Vic Metro when he caught the eye with classy centre bounce work, follow-up at ground level and also a contested mark and goal in attack. Tied to Melbourne's Next Generation Academy, Andrew is likely to receive a bid inside the first 15 picks, meaning the Demons won't be able to match it under new NGA rules.

Forward/midfielder

180cm/78kg

11/4/03

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

Rachele is a player who captures attention: the exciting small forward can ignite games with his goalkicking (he booted six in a game for the Murray Bushrangers earlier this season) and he enjoys having the ball in his hands and backing himself. He is good overhead for a player his size and also can go into the midfield, where he showed his impact for Vic Country with 20 disposals and a goal against Vic Metro in their under-19s clash at Windy Hill. Rachele idolises Greater Western Sydney gun Toby Greene and also trained at Carlton earlier this year as part of the NAB AFL Academy program.

Key defender

195cm/84kg

4/4/03

Greater Western Victoria Rebels/Vic Country

Gibcus is an aerial threat, capable of stopping forward forays and reading the play well in the air. The key defender is athletic and strong as an interceptor in the mould of Melbourne backman Jake Lever and could develop into a similar style of defender. Gibcus probably wasn't in the best form of his season before Victoria's latest shutdown but his opponents rarely kick goals on him evenwhen he isn't collecting huge numbers of disposals and marks. He stands as the best key defender in the group.

Midfielder

181cm/79kg

15/8/03

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

A relentless midfielder who has risen as the season has gone on, Ward is a damaging ball-getter with a knack of having the footy in his hands. Ward has won comparisons to Essendon gun Zach Merrett for his compact nature and hard-running, and across the year has been able to add some goalkicking to his midfield weaponry. Was outstanding for Vic Metro against Vic Country with 29 disposals, two goals and eight clearances and makes his touches count.

Midfielder

183cm/80kg

16/9/03

Greater Western Victoria Rebels/Vic Country

Hobbs made up for lost time in a crucial block of form in the middle of the season that will stick with clubs assessing his draft position later this year. The Vic Country midfielder returned from an early-season ankle injury to dominate for Greater Western Victoria Rebels and then be Country's best player against Vic Metro when he had 25 disposals, seven clearances and 11 tackles going head-to-head with Nick Daicos. Hobbs also had 32 disposals and eight clearances for the Rebels two weeks ago in round 16 of the NAB League. Hobbs is the inside midfielder of the top group.

Midfielder

189cm/82kg

26/4/03

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Silky smooth wingman who has enjoyed an exciting rise in 2021. Callaghan's striking left-foot kicking, height, composure and goal sense left a mark on recruiters in the early stages of this season and he has separated himself within the top rung of prospects this year. Comes from strong bloodlines, with his father Brett a Commonwealth Games runner, and had been spending more time with Sandringham as an inside midfielder before a foot injury kept him sidelined.

Forward/defender

204cm/75kg

19/7/03

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

In between Victoria's lockdowns Darcy played another game for his school Scotch College but has otherwise been sidelined like the rest of his state's draft hopefuls. Darcy, though, has already done enough and knows where he's headed, with the 204cm key forward having an exciting season at all levels he has played, including booting a bag of six goals in Vic Metro's trial game against Vic Country. Athletic, smart and agile, Darcy, the son of former Western Bulldogs ruckman Luke, is expected to attract a very early bid on draft night.

Midfielder

183cm/77kg

21/6/03

South Adelaide/South Australia

Horne-Francis, who has added Francis to his surname in recognition of the role his step-father and former AFL player Fabian Francis has had in his life, captained South Australia in its clash with Western Australia on Saturday although had a quiet day with a couple of eye-catching moments. The 18-year-old returned to his own age group after continuing his form at senior SANFL level in recent weeks, including a standout 22-disposal and three-goal haul against Central District where he highlighted his power and smarts. Horne-Francis has had opponents try to physically intimidate him through the year but wins contest after contest with his aggression.

Jason Horne-Francis in action for South Adelaide in the SANFL. Picture: Nick Hook photography

Midfielder

183cm/72kg

3/1/03

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Last week Daicos made it official by nominating to Collingwood as a father-son prospect and agreeing to a four-year deal. It will see the Magpies match any bid that comes for the ultra-talented midfielder, with the possibility that for the second straight year a bid comes at No.1 in the draft. Daicos is a delightful player to watch: he takes risks with the ball by hand and foot, sneaks in between packs and squeezes past opponents, rarely fumbles, hits the scoreboard and gathers high amounts of the footy. Averaged 36 disposals and two goals in the NAB League this year and was best-afield in his one Vic Metro performance with 41 disposals and two goals.

