BROWNLOW medallist and leading broadcaster Gerard Healy knocked back an approach to be on Carlton's coaching subcommittee, which is due to be announced this week.

The Blues are searching for a new coach after sacking David Teague last week after just two full seasons in the job.

President Luke Sayers has nominated new football director and club legend Greg Williams to spearhead the coaching subcommittee, although Healy will not be on it after declining the offer due to a conflict with his media roles.

Healy, who played 211 games for Melbourne and Sydney, is one of the most prominent media figures in the game with Fox Footy and 3AW with his forthright views carrying clout in the industry. However, he chose not to be a part of the Blues' process due to his media positions.

The Blues' coaching subcommittee is expected to be announced as early as Wednesday.

It follows Hawthorn champion and media identity Jason Dunstall's decision not to be a part of the Carlton review earlier this year.

Williams and Healy have strong links, having been teammates at Sydney for five seasons, including the 1988 campaign when Healy won the Brownlow Medal. Williams won his first of two Brownlows in 1986 while the pair were together at Sydney.

After their drawn-out club review the Blues are hopeful of landing a new coach within the next month, with former St Kilda and Fremantle coach Ross Lyon the red-hot favourite to claim the position.

Sayers has said he will speak to former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley about his interest in a coaching return however Buckley is understood to not be ready to throw his hat into the ring after his mid-season departure from the Magpies.