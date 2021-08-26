Paddy Dow and David Teague chat during the round 20 match between St Kilda and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on July 30, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson

CARLTON is searching for its fifth coach in nine years, with the club sacking David Teague on Thursday after a bizarre and drawn-out conclusion to its external review into the football department.

Teague had been expecting to find out his fate on Monday, only for the club to delay what even he had deemed an inevitable departure by saying it will not be swayed by "external expectations or pressure".

Three days of mounting speculation followed, with the Blues rocked by four-time premiership legend Alastair Clarkson officially informing clubs on Wednesday that he would follow through on plans to take time away from the game in 2022.

However, the club has still moved on with plans to remove Teague from his position – despite still having one season remaining on his contract – and will now begin the hunt for yet another senior coach.

In an email sent to club members on Thursday morning, president Luke Sayers said: "It was identified that there had been confusion associated with the gameplan at times and on-field, the team has underdelivered in its ability to consistently defend, win the contest and apply pressure.

Carlton CEO Cain Liddle and president Luke Sayers talk to media on August 26, 2021. Picture: screenshot

"This was highlighted, but not limited to, an overt, consistent focus on offence at a detriment to the defensive side of the game.

"While the easier option would have been to wait a further 12 months in the hope these deficiencies would change, the in-depth data gained over a significant period of time as part of this review process left no doubt that such an option would not be in the best interests of the club. As such, it would have been irresponsible to ignore the decisions that had to be made."

Carlton also confirmed that assistant coach Dale Amos would join Teague in departing the club, following in the footsteps of fellow assistants Brent Stanton and John Barker in parting ways with the Blues.

Dale Amos speaks to Carlton players during a clash with Gold Coast Suns at TIO Stadium on August 21, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Veteran tactician Ross Lyon remains in the box seat to take over from Teague and has significant members of the board pushing for his signature, though reiterated on Wednesday he has not yet had any contact from Carlton.

Teague's sacking follows yet another tumultuous season for the Blues, who launched the high-profile review into the failings of their football department in June and then lost eight of their final 12 matches to crash from the finals picture.

The future of Teague had been among the most speculated outcomes of the review since it was made public. He finishes at Carlton with a coaching record of 21-29 and was unable to break the club's lengthy September drought, which has stretched to eight years.

His appointment on a full-time basis at the end of 2019 had initially been met with great optimism, having steered the Blues to six wins from 11 games during a period as caretaker coach following the mid-season sacking of Brendon Bolton.

Mark Logiudice and David Teague celebrate a win in 2019 at the MCG. Picture: Michael Willson

He earned a three-year deal at Ikon Park, but leaves in forgettable circumstances after last week criticising the public nature of the review and pleading for more support from the club's hierarchy.

His manager, Liam Pickering, also slammed the club's review process over the weekend and took aim at Lyon for previously and publicly throwing his hat into the ring for a Blues coaching job that was not yet vacant at the time.

Lyon, who hasn't coached at any level since being sacked from the Dockers in 2019, is expected to be among the frontrunners for the Blues gig when the process to find their next senior coach begins in the coming days.

Ross Lyon addresses the players during a match between St Kilda and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Teague's sacking comes as the Blues prepare to completely overhaul the club's board, making four changes to the eight-person panel, with those alterations coinciding with upheaval in the football department.

Premiership player Greg Williams will replace fellow dual Brownlow Medallist Chris Judd as the new football director, with former president Mark LoGiudice, vice-president Jeanne Pratt and Chris Townshend QC also stepping aside.

Williams played 109 games for Carlton, won a Brownlow Medal and a best and fairest with the Blues in 1994, as well as claiming the Norm Smith Medal in a premiership team in 1995.

He recently returned to Carlton as a part-time skills coach under the guidance of Teague and football boss Brad Lloyd, but parted ways with the Blues midway through the 2020 season as a result of the cuts to the soft cap in the wake of COVID-19.

Greg Williams talking to Liam Stocker at a Carlton training session in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos





