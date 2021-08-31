ESSENDON veteran David Zaharakis hasn't been offered a contract for 2022, ending his 13-year career at the club.

However, he hopes to continue playing at the top level with another club.

Zaharakis, 31, played nine of the Bombers' 23 games in 2021, bringing his career total to 226 since being selected at No.23 in the 2008 NAB AFL Draft.

He made his debut in round two, 2009 and wasted little time etching his name into club folklore with a memorable match-winning goal against Collingwood on Anzac Day in just his fourth career game.

Zaharakis won the Crichton Medal as the Bombers' club champion in 2011 and claimed the Anzac Day Medal against the Pies in 2013.

The player fondly known as 'Zacka' said he was grateful for his career at the club he had supported since he was a boy.

"I just want to thank everyone who has been part of my journey at Essendon. It’s been a surreal ride but one I will forever look back on so fondly," he said.

"We had really transparent discussions with the club in recent months, and now I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds. I’m hopeful to continue my AFL career elsewhere as I still feel I have a lot to offer."