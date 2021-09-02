GEELONG has dropped Luke Dahlhaus for its crunch semi-final against Greater Western Sydney, with the former Western Bulldog one of three changes for the Cats.

The 2016 premiership player has been axed for the Cats' Friday night clash at Optus Stadium after his six-disposal effort in the qualifying final against Port Adelaide last week. The 29-year-old has played 21 games this season, but isn't even among the four emergencies against the Giants.

Sam Simpson has also been omitted, while Mark O'Connor will also miss through his hamstring injury, while Zach Tuohy, Esava Ratugolea and Max Holmes all return. Veteran Shaun Higgins will again need to be the medical substitute if he is to play in the game after not being selected in the Cats' 22.

The Giants have lost Toby Greene (suspension) and Tom Green (broken arm) and will also be without Sam Reid through injury, with Bobby Hill and Conor Stone coming in and last week's medical substitute Tanner Bruhn holding his spot in the starting side.

Brisbane has selected key defender Jack Payne in what could signal a shuffle of some of the Lions' talls after Daniel McStay's nasty concussion ruled him out of the club's do-or-die clash with the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

Deven Robertson has also been recalled for the Lions, who have dropped Jaxon Prior.

The Bulldogs have named an unchanged line-up for the Gabba contest after their win over Essendon, with Zaine Cordy an emergency after being a late withdrawal last week with illness. The Dogs' medical substitute appears likely to be Jason Johannisen again, with Anthony Scott also named an emergency.

Friday, September 3



Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.50pm AWST

GEELONG

In: Z.Tuohy, E.Ratugolea, M.Holmes

Out: S.Simpson (omitted), L.Dahlhaus (omitted), M.O'Connor (hamstring), S.Higgins (managed)

Last week's sub: S.Higgins (replaced M.O'Connor)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: B.Hill, C.Stone

Out: S.Reid (hamstring), T.Greene (suspension), T.Green (arm)

Last week's sub: T.Bruhn (replaced I.Cumming)

Saturday, September 4



Brisbane v Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Robertson, J.Payne

Out: D.McStay (concussion), J.Prior (omitted), R.Mathieson (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (replaced D.McStay)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: None

Out: J.Johannisen (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Johannisen (unused)