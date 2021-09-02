Patrick Dangerfield and Geelong coach Chris Scott after the Cats' preliminary final win over Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

IF PATRICK Dangerfield is trying too hard then Geelong coach Chris Scott has a simple message for the star midfielder - relax a little.

Dangerfield was one of a number of Cats players who underperformed in last week's 43-point qualifying-final loss to Port Adelaide.

AFL great Leigh Matthews asked this week whether Dangerfield's desperate bid for premiership glory has resulted in him trying too hard in finals games.

DANGERFIELD'S HAND HANDICAP Champ played with nasty injury

Scott isn't sure if that's the case for Dangerfield, but said it was a good reminder for the Brownlow medallist ahead of Friday night's semi-final against Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium.

Danger told to get back to basics, big Dog not coming back

"Generally if Leigh Matthews says something, I tend to concur with it," Scott said.

"I'm not exactly sure it applies to Pat, but there is a scenario where you just build yourself up so much and you want something so badly that it can result in negative behaviours or actions.

"Let's assume it's true, then a good message for Pat would be to just narrow his focus on what he does well, and think less about the outcome and time of year, and just narrow his focus down to what makes him a super player.

"He knows how highly we rate him and my support for him won't diminish, no matter what happens."

Scott used the example of American John Wooden, who is considered the greatest NCAA basketball head coach of all time, to highlight how less is sometimes more.

"He referenced his coaching style in the early days as being one where he was trying too hard," Scott said.

Chris Scott addresses his players during the 2021 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

"That manifested in all sorts of negative ways, like wanting it so badly that you keep the players out there for longer and keep pushing, pushing, pushing.

"It wasn't until he lightened up a little bit and let things flow a bit more that performances improved. So I think there is something in that. Whether it relates to us, it's hard to tell."

The Giants will be without star forward Toby Greene through suspension, while Scott confirmed fit-again defender Zach Tuohy would be a straight swap for Mark O'Connor (hamstring).

The match will pit star Cats recruit Jeremy Cameron against his former club for the first time.

Jeremy Cameron's doing everything he can with these two majors in minutes

Scott is confident Cameron will handle the occasion well.

"He's a pretty relaxed character," Scott said.

"He's got a lot of confidence in his ability, but he's not one who I would describe as a player who gets overawed by the moment.

"It's good theatre playing against your old team, but it really pales into insignificance when compared to the opportunity for our team."

The winner of Friday's match will meet Melbourne in a preliminary final in Perth next week.