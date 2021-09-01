Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

RICHMOND this year holds its earliest pick at a NAB AFL Draft since 2012. So who is in the mix to become a Tiger?

The reigning premiers are set to be major players at this year's draft with two first-round picks and four selections in the top 30.

The club's recruiting manager Matt Clarke joins the Road to the Draft podcast this week to detail the Tigers' draft plans and who is on Richmond's radar with its strong draft hand.

Plus, Clarke discusses the start to the NAB AFL Under-19 Championships, Richmond's next generation, extending the Tigers' dynasty and whether the club is interested in wantaway Docker Adam Cerra.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join Road to the Draft for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…

1:00 – How does Richmond's drop down the ladder this season impact recruiting and list management decisions?

3:30 – A look at the start of the U19s national carnival and the standout players for Western Australia and South Australia.

7:30 – How does Clarke rate the 2021 draft pool?

11:15 – Richmond's plans with its No.7 pick and whether the club will look to push up the draft board.

13:50 – Which gun draftees are in the mix for the Tigers? The names to watch.

16:05 – Why Richmond has been pleasantly surprised with Maurice Rioli jnr's development and how long were the Tigers tracking Rhyan Mansell?

19:45 – The story behind Richmond drafting emerging superstar Shai Bolton in 2016 and why he got through to pick No.29.

23:45 – Will Richmond be recruiting to challenge again next year? The lessons the Tigers are taking from previous dynasties.

26:40 – The latest on out-of-contract Tigers pair Callum Coleman-Jones and Mabior Chol.

27:00 – Are the Tigers interested in Adam Cerra?