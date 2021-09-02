THE 'BEAST' will be at Brisbane at least two more years, with Rhys Mathieson signing a contract extension until the end of 2023.

The new deal comes on the back of one of the 24-year-old's best seasons, in which he's played a total of 15 games, including seven as the medical sub.

Mathieson is a perfect 8-0 when starting in the Lions' 22 this year and said there was no thought of chasing a more permanent midfield role at another club.

"I'm pretty stoked to be able to stay at this club that I love so much," Mathieson told AFL.com.au.

"The boys are my best mates, they're people I hang out with in the off-season. They're like a family to me.

"I'd love to be playing every week, but we've got a pretty good core midfield group.

Beast Mode: Who is the real Rhys Mathieson? The Lion who divides opinion, Rhys Mathieson speaks to Michael Whiting about his on-field persona and gives an insight to his life and passions away from footy

"I look at it as a positive that it's going to help me develop into a better footballer.

"To have those guys around me like Lachie Neale, JL (Jarryd Lyons) and Zorks (Dayne Zorko), that's a pretty good core right there to learn off.

"I feel like when I come in and get a game I'm pretty well prepared and have the best mentors in that group."

Mathieson came to Brisbane via pick No.39 in the 2015 NAB AFL Draft and has been with the club in its rise from the bottom to playing finals in the past three years.

He's played a total of 62 games in six seasons and said the journey was part of his reason to stay.

Fiery Mathieson lets Baker know all about it Fireworks spark after Rhys Mathieson celebrates his goal right in the face of Liam Baker

"It's the blokes I've done it with because they were there at the start too," he said.

"Doing the journey with them and getting to where we are now is pretty special, but we're not done yet.

"Fages, all the coaches I've had to develop off, I've built such a great relationship and I can't picture myself anywhere else or starting anywhere else."