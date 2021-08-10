Round 21 nominees:
- Jordan Dawson (Sydney Swans)
- Jeremy Howe (Collingwood)
- Alex Sexton (Gold Coast Suns)
Round 21 voting has closed. Congratulations Jeremy Howe, Round 21 winner.
Check out the three best marks from round twenty-one
