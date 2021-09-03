FORMER Greater Western Sydney assistant coach Nick Walsh has been appointed St Kilda's new fitness boss.

The Saints announced changes to their strength and conditioning program at the end of the year by parting ways with high-performance manager Matt Hornsby, with Walsh taking on the role of head of performance and conditioning at the club.

Walsh has had a long association with the game since arriving in Australia from Ireland in 2001 to join Melbourne.

Walsh spent three years on the Demons' rookie list but didn't break through for a senior appearance before returning back to Ireland.

However, he maintained a close connection to the game and returned to Australia to be a strength and conditioning coach at the Giants when they were a fledgling franchise in 2011.

Nick Walsh during a GWS Giants training session in 2016. Picture: Screenshot

Walsh continued his development to rise internally at the Giants to be a defensive coach and was with the club until 2018 having been in the coaching, welfare and strength and conditioning positions.

More recently Walsh has been involved with the AFL Coaches' Association leading the 'Tackle Your Feelings' program, working with coaches at all levels on understanding and recognising mental health issues.

He will steer the Saints' pre-season program after the club missed the finals in 2021 following their semi-final finish last year.

The Saints confirmed in August that Hornsby, who joined the club in 2015 after more than a decade with Richmond, would be leaving as part of a number of off-field changes, including assistants Aaron Hamill and Adam Skrobalak.

The club also farewelled senior physio Andrew Wallis after 14 years and 300 games with the Saints.