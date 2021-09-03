ADELAIDE'S Matt Crouch has been wiped off the list of available restricted free agents after committing to a new two-year deal to remain with the Crows.

AFL.com.au understands Crouch signed a fresh extension on Friday that will tie him to the club until the end of 2023.

The 26-year-old's management had been surveying the market in recent months to attract a substantial offer. However, after Crouch failed to play an AFL game this season due to persistent groin troubles, they were unable to land any significant suitors.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

It sees Crouch re-sign on a reduced deal compared to his asking price at a club where he won a best and fairest in 2017.

The Crows are confident Crouch will be fit for the start of pre-season with highly-regarded Melbourne fitness boss Darren Burgess expected to join the Crows ahead of next year.

Crouch's extension follows fresh deals for Kieran Strachan (2023) and Lachlan Gollant (2022) in recent days.

Six Crows remain out of contract ahead of next season – James Borlase, Ben Davis, Jake Kelly, Tariek Newchurch, Ronin O'Connor and Patrick Parnell.

It leaves St Kilda's Jack Billings and Sydney's George Hewett as the available free agents. As reported by AFL.com.au, Billings is set to stay at the Saints and accept a four-year deal, while Hewett has strong interest from Carlton.