BRISBANE and the Western Bulldogs have both been forced into activating their medical subs before half-time of Saturday night's semi-final.
Jackson Payne, who was one of the Lions' three inclusions this week, suffered a cut head in a brutal collision with teammate Lincoln McCarthy and two Bulldog defenders.
He spent several minutes on the ground before walking off with a large cut to his head.
Ryan Lester was quickly subbed on, but the Lions were dealt another blow with Jarrod Berry also ruled out with a head knock.
The Bulldogs also activated their sub at half-time with Jason Johannisen replacing Cody Weightman, who also suffered a head knock.
Given all three injuries were head knocks it's likely to rule them out of the preliminary final as well.