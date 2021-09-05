Touk Miller celebrates as the siren sounds in the Suns' win over Carlton in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

TOUK Miller has capped a stunning season by winning Gold Coast's Club Champion award on Sunday night.

Miller, who also took out the Players' Player award, hit the lead in round four and ended the night on 562 votes, well clear of Wil Powell (396) and David Swallow (352).

GOLD COAST SEASON IN REVIEW MVP, surprise packet, final grade, more

In winning his first Club Champion award, Miller put a full stop on a remarkable season, in which he was also named in the Therabody AFL All-Australian team and finished fifth in the AFL Coaches' Association Champion Player award.

He averaged 31.8 disposals a game, the second-most in the AFL, and set a record with 16 successive games of 30 disposals or more.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Touk explains 'weird', made-up name, his Maribyrnong to AFL journey Gold Coast star Touk Miller opens up in our Walking the Path series

The 25-year-old's consistency, both with the ball and without it, earned him a reputation as one of the game's best two-way midfielders.

The story was just as exciting for Powell, who found his way on to the podium for the first time in his young career after a breakout season at half-back.

Swallow just edged vice-captain Sam Collins (350) to claim third place while Charlie Ballard (299) rounded out the top five.

(L-R) Brandon Ellis, Wil Powell and David Swallow after Gold Coast's win over Richmond in R16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

NAB AFL Rising Star nominee Jeremy Sharp won the club's Emerging Player award, while Brayden Fiorini (Most Professional) and Will Brodie (VFL Player of the Year) were also recognised.

Gold Coast's voting system sees its four-man match committee award up to 10 votes each for an individual player, meaning the maximum number of votes a player can receive for any match is 40.

2021 Club Champion award

1. Touk Miller - 562

2. Wil Powell - 396

3. David Swallow - 352

4. Sam Collins - 350

5. Charlie Ballard - 299

6. Brandon Ellis - 287

7. Sean Lemmens - 281

8. Noah Anderson - 270

9. Nick Holman - 262

10. Jack Lukosius - 254