IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, our Queensland correspondent Michael Whiting joins star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards to discuss Lachie Neale and all of football's big issues.
- Neale shock: Even people around him had no line of sight on it
- Bont injury: So much drama leading into the preliminary final, but this superstar will play
- Will No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan replace Cody Weightman? 'I just don't see it happening'
- Will Chris Scott to turn to Mr Reliable?
In this episode ...
0:45 – How Lachie Neale took everyone by surprise
2:14 – Michael Whiting joins the team to discuss Brisbane’s reaction
6:30 – Are there any concerns for Fremantle to bring him back?
7:48 – What is Brisbane’s next move?
10:20 – Bont 'the warrior' will try to fight through the pain on Saturday
11:56 – Cody Weightman out, Jamarra in?
13:34 – Sam Simpson and Quinton Narkle fight it out for Brandan Parfitt’s spot
14:59 – Adam Treloar needs to lift
17:28 – The Demon who could inspire Treloar to contribute