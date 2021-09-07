ANOTHER standout performance from Joshua Cripps has seen the younger brother of Carlton's co-captain Patrick added to the list of invitees at the NAB AFL Draft Combine.

The AFL last month released a list of 90 prospects who had been invited to test at their respective state Combines in October.

But the League has added 30 more players after clubs registered their interest in the prospects to test, with Cripps among eight players included for the West Australian testing on Sunday, October 17.

After overcoming a knee reconstruction from last year, the 199cm Cripps has been in excellent form at colts level with East Fremantle and continued that last weekend with 24 disposals, 13 marks and two goals against East Perth.

The 19-year-old has averaged three goals, 23 disposals and 11 hitouts over his past four games and shown his capacity as a key forward/ruck.

He isn't the only familiar name to be added to the squad of West Australian talents to test at the Combine, with Melbourne father-son prospect Taj Woewodin also getting the call-up. Woewodin has had a consistent season with East Fremantle and gathered 20 disposals in WA's win over South Australia in the recent NAB AFL Under-19 Championships clash.

Taj Woewodin gets his handball away during 2021 NAB AFL U19 Championships between Western Australia and South Australia at Lathlain Park. Picture: Supplied

Another 14 players have been added to the Victorian Combine, which is slated to be held on Sunday, October 10. Included in the group is VFL key-position player Charlie Dean, a mature-age young tall who was overlooked at the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

Dean (pictured below) nominated for the mid-season rookie draft after having some interest but was not selected. However, he will get his chance to impress having shown his ability with Williamstown this year at state league level.

CAL TWOMEY'S AUGUST FORM GUIDE Best draft prospects ranked

The South Australian Combine will be staged on Saturday, October 16 with Adelaide Next Generation Academy member Isaiah Dudley included in the extra players to be invited to the Combine.

Charlie Dean of Williamstown in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The players will take part in a range of tests at their respective one-day Combines around the country, including the 20-metre sprint, vertical jump, agility and 2km time trial. There may also be an additional handful more players added to the Combine testing if club demand is strong.

EXPANDED NAB AFL DRAFT COMBINE LIST

South Australia

Oscar Adams

Zac Becker

Isaiah Dudley

Ronald Fejo Jnr (Northern Territory/SA)

Harvey Harrison

Alastair Lord

Jordan Lukac

Will Spain

Vic Country

Sam Breuer

Justin Davies

Oscar Morrison

Cooper Whyte

Vic Metro

Braden Andrews

Luke Cleary

Ben De Bolfo

Joel Fitzgerald

Felix Flockhart

Caleb Lewis

Luke Nankervis

Sam Paea

Jed Rule

VFL

Charlie Dean

Western Australia

Joshua Crippa

Richard Farmer

Kaden Harbour

Judd McVee

Noah Pegoraro

Luke Polson

Jake South

Taj Woewodin