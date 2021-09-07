ANOTHER standout performance from Joshua Cripps has seen the younger brother of Carlton's co-captain Patrick added to the list of invitees at the NAB AFL Draft Combine.
The AFL last month released a list of 90 prospects who had been invited to test at their respective state Combines in October.
But the League has added 30 more players after clubs registered their interest in the prospects to test, with Cripps among eight players included for the West Australian testing on Sunday, October 17.
After overcoming a knee reconstruction from last year, the 199cm Cripps has been in excellent form at colts level with East Fremantle and continued that last weekend with 24 disposals, 13 marks and two goals against East Perth.
The 19-year-old has averaged three goals, 23 disposals and 11 hitouts over his past four games and shown his capacity as a key forward/ruck.
He isn't the only familiar name to be added to the squad of West Australian talents to test at the Combine, with Melbourne father-son prospect Taj Woewodin also getting the call-up. Woewodin has had a consistent season with East Fremantle and gathered 20 disposals in WA's win over South Australia in the recent NAB AFL Under-19 Championships clash.
Another 14 players have been added to the Victorian Combine, which is slated to be held on Sunday, October 10. Included in the group is VFL key-position player Charlie Dean, a mature-age young tall who was overlooked at the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.
Dean (pictured below) nominated for the mid-season rookie draft after having some interest but was not selected. However, he will get his chance to impress having shown his ability with Williamstown this year at state league level.
The South Australian Combine will be staged on Saturday, October 16 with Adelaide Next Generation Academy member Isaiah Dudley included in the extra players to be invited to the Combine.
The players will take part in a range of tests at their respective one-day Combines around the country, including the 20-metre sprint, vertical jump, agility and 2km time trial. There may also be an additional handful more players added to the Combine testing if club demand is strong.
EXPANDED NAB AFL DRAFT COMBINE LIST
South Australia
Oscar Adams
Zac Becker
Isaiah Dudley
Ronald Fejo Jnr (Northern Territory/SA)
Harvey Harrison
Alastair Lord
Jordan Lukac
Will Spain
Vic Country
Sam Breuer
Justin Davies
Oscar Morrison
Cooper Whyte
Vic Metro
Braden Andrews
Luke Cleary
Ben De Bolfo
Joel Fitzgerald
Felix Flockhart
Caleb Lewis
Luke Nankervis
Sam Paea
Jed Rule
VFL
Charlie Dean
Western Australia
Joshua Crippa
Richard Farmer
Kaden Harbour
Judd McVee
Noah Pegoraro
Luke Polson
Jake South
Taj Woewodin