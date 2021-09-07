Cam Guthrie in action against North Melbourne in round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING Geelong best and fairest Cam Guthrie has committed to a new deal that will tie him to the Cats until at least the end of 2025.

Guthrie, who turned 29 in August, will remain with the Cats until the age of 33 after the fresh four-year extension.

Also a Therabody AFL All-Australian last year, Guthrie's strong form has continued in 2021, averaging a career-high 29.1 disposals per game.

An official announcement is expected on Tuesday afternoon.

Guthrie this year qualified as an unrestricted free agent but had been holding off on signing a new deal in order to receive greater career security with a four-year contract.

The decision follows the long-term agreements from the Cats in recent times with Patrick Dangerfield (2024) and Mitch Duncan (2024).

Guthrie joins Jeremy Cameron (2025) with the longest current contract at GMHBA Stadium.