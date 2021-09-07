The Western Bulldogs' Marcus Bontempelli comes off the ground during the semi-final against Brisbane on September 4, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL EYES will be on Marcus Bontempelli this week as the Bulldogs sweat on a knee concern for the superstar midfielder. Cody Weightman has already been ruled out of Saturday night's preliminary final against Port Adelaide.

Geelong has injury problems of its own ahead of a huge Friday night clash against Melbourne, with midfielder Brandan Parfitt out after tearing his hamstring last weekend.

Check out your club's injury updates below heading into the preliminary finals.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Brownless Shoulder Season Mark O'Connor Hamstring 2-3 weeks Brandan Parfitt Hamstring Season Cooper Stephens Ankle TBC Tom Stewart Foot 2-3 weeks Paul Tsapatolis Finger Season Updated: Tuesday, September 7

Early prognosis

Stewart started running and light kicking on Sunday in a bid for a return in the Grand Final should the Cats make it that far. The club is confident he could still make a recovery in time to play despite undergoing surgery to repair his Lisfranc injury just four weeks ago. O'Connor is also hopeful of a Grand Final day return from the hamstring injury sustained in the qualifying final loss to Port Adelaide. Parfitt's season is done as he heads to surgery for a nasty hamstring injury sustained in the win over GWS. Brownless and Tsapatolis have undergone surgeries that have ended their respective seasons. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee Season Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, September 7

Early prognosis

Apart from the long-term absences of Hore, Nietschke and Tomlinson – who won't be seen again this season – the Demons have a clean bill of health. Jayden Hunt is fit again following an ankle injury, while Alex Neal-Bullen's corked calf is not providing the club with any cause for concern. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring Season Kane Farrell Knee Season Taj Schofield Hamstring Season Updated: Tuesday, September 7

Early prognosis

The Power have close to a full squad to choose from for Saturday night's preliminary final. Young forward Mitch Georgiades and defenders Lachie Jones and Hamish Hartlett all came off the injury list after returning through the SANFL at the weekend. Orazio Fantasia is also available after experiencing knee soreness against Geelong. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Bontempelli Knee Test Josh Bruce Knee Season Toby McLean Knee Season Cody Weightman Concussion TBC Updated: Tuesday, September 7

Early prognosis

Weightman has been ruled out for the Dogs' preliminary final due to concussion after being substituted out of their semi-final win over Brisbane. If the Bulldogs make it through to the Grand Final he should be available. The bigger watch for this week, though, is on the club's superstar skipper Bontempelli. The champion midfielder is considered a chance to face Port Adelaide after he twisted his knee in the final stages against the Lions. Bontempelli is sore but the club says has avoided structural damage. Doubtless he will be given every chance to prove his fitness. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list