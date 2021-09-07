Jaymie Graham when he was stand-in West Coast coach in round two, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is attempting to progress talks with West Coast assistant Jaymie Graham after it emerged the highly rated coach was keen to explore new opportunities.

Graham, who is viewed as a future senior coach and interviewed for the Collingwood position won by Craig McRae, is contracted to the Eagles for one more season but considered highly unlikely to be at the club next year.

AFL.com.au has confirmed the Dockers' interest in Graham, but it is understood there have been complications in progressing talks with the 38-year-old.

Graham's contracted status means he could only move to a rival club in 2022 with West Coast's permission.

The Dockers are working through their coaching line-up for 2022 and expect to have a position available, despite all of coach Justin Longmuir's assistants being contracted for next season.

There is a senior coaching vacancy at WAFL affiliate Peel Thunder, which one of the club's assistant coaches could fill.

Forwards coach David Hale indicated on ABC Radio last month that he would consider the opportunity to coach at state-league level a step forward in his development.

David Hale and Michael Walters after the Dockers' win over Adelaide in round five, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Graham has become a key lieutenant to West Coast coach Adam Simpson, leading the backline for the past two seasons and the forwards from 2017 to 2019.

He started his coaching career with St Kilda, spending two seasons as a development coach in 2012 and 2013 before joining the Eagles in a development role ahead of the 2014 season.

In 2018, Graham filled in for Simpson for one match and led West Coast to a 51-point win against the Western Bulldogs when the senior coach was unavailable due to a family illness.

The former Eagle, who played 37 games for the club between 2005 and 2008, was approached to apply for the North Melbourne senior position won by David Noble.

The two-time WAFL premiership player with South Fremantle impressed during his application for the Collingwood vacancy.

If Graham departs West Coast, the club will have two coaching vacancies to fill after Adrian Hickmott joined Hawthorn under new coach Sam Mitchell.

The Eagles are understood to be pursuing contracted Port Adelaide assistant Jarrad Schofield, who is in charge of the Power midfield and signed an extension for 2022 during the season.