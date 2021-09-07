WEST Coast has confirmed three list changes for 2022, with premiership pair Mark Hutchings and Nathan Vardy and rookie Brendon Ah Chee leaving the club.

The 30-year-old Vardy has announced his retirement, while Hutchings and Ah Chee were not offered new contracts after the Eagles emerged from quarantine to start their exit meetings this week.

They join retired premiership forward Dan Venables in leaving the club, taking the total list changes at this stage to four, with several Eagles also out of contract.

Football manager Craig Vozzo said the trio had been "highly valued and popular players".

"Mark’s professionalism and selfless approach was a wonderful lesson for so many of younger players. He has been a team-first player who got everything out of himself," Vozzo said.

"Nathan came across from Geelong after not enjoying much luck with his body early in his career but managed to play some excellent football, most memorably in 2018 after Nic went down, and he was an important part of what the team achieved.

"And as well as his playing achievements, Brendon will leave a legacy with his leadership among our Indigenous players as well."

Nathan Vardy after the Eagles 2018' flag triumph. Picture: AFL Photos

Hutchings, who was revered at West Coast for his workrate, played 120 games across nine seasons as a trusted run-with player.

The 30-year-old famously shut down Collingwood midfielder Steele Sidebottom in the 2018 Grand Final, collecting a premiership medal.

Vardy, who was also an important member of the 2018 premiership team, played 52 games in five seasons after crossing to West Coast from Geelong, finishing with a career tally of 77.

Ah Chee, 27, joined the Eagles from Port Adelaide ahead of the 2018 season and played 31 of his 58 career games with the Eagles as both a midfielder and half-forward.