NEIL Erasmus put aside a promising cricket career to pursue his AFL ambitions and it could see the West Australian talent be a top-10 pick at this year's NAB AFL Draft.

The Subiaco midfield gun joins this week's Road to the Draft podcast to discuss his draft season, including how he turned his attention away from the cricket whites to be a dominant onballer this year.

Also on this week's show, hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards answer listeners' questions about this year's draft pool, including who is in the sights of Essendon, Richmond, Hawthorn and St Kilda, the latest Next Generation Academy news and the clubs who could swap draft picks.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join Road to the Draft for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…

2:00 – What do the Bombers do with their first draft selection?

5:15 – Who are the Hawks targeting at pick No.5?

8:00 – An update on St Kilda's Next Generation Academy prospects and if they will be available for the Saints.

11:15 – The most underrated player in this year's draft pool is…

14:15 – Will the Tigers swoop on an exciting tall? The latest on Richmond's pair of first-round picks.

16:50 – Could we see top-10 picks being traded? The clubs who could look at splitting their early selections.

19:00 – Potential top-10 pick Neil Erasmus joins the show to discuss his season.

20:00 – The latest on Erasmus' injury and aims for the rest of the U19 Championships.

24:00 – How Erasmus' promising cricket career was put aside for his football ambitions.

27:15 – The Port Adelaide young gun guiding Erasmus through his draft season.

30:20 – Erasmus explains why he is not a part of West Coast's Next Generation Academy.