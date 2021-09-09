WHEN the AFL released its list of 90 prospects invited to the NAB AFL Draft Combine last month, Leek Alleer's name stood out.

The Central District defender was the only mature-age prospect invited to show his athleticism and test at the South Australian draft combine.

The League has since added 30 more names to the Combine lists around the country, including a couple more players overlooked in previous drafts, but Alleer remains at the top of the queue for older draft hopefuls.

The 20-year-old's season has also seen him break into AFL.com.au's rolling draft team of the year, with Alleer this week getting a backline position.

Alleer, who moved to Australia from South Sudan as a child, is an intercept defender who loves flying for his marks, backing himself in the air and cutting off forward forays. He has held down a spot in the Bulldogs' back half for most of the season, playing 11 senior games in the SANFL and averaging four marks.

The 195cm prospect has pushed himself into second-round discussions as clubs assess his draft position.

Central Districts defender Leek Alleer flies for a mark. Picture: Robert Laidlaw

He comes into the rolling team of the year alongside fellow South Australian Arlo Draper, who returned to under-18s level last week and gathered 25 disposals and six clearances for South Adelaide in its semi-final defeat.

Draper is a classy half-forward/midfielder who can impact games in different ways and is dangerous with the ball in his hands.

Matthew Johnson also returns to the side, with his past month including a 25-disposal and 10-mark game for Subiaco's reserves side and also an excellent game in Western Australia's under-19 championships win over South Australia when he had 19 disposals.

The 192cm midfielder shapes as a potential first-round pick at November's draft.