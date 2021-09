Hamish Hartlett gestures to the crowd in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

HAMISH Hartlett says he will look at his options after he was told by Port Adelaide that he would not be offered a new contract.

Hartlett said he felt like he had another year or two in him and would consider moving interstate if there was interest.

He said there was no bad blood between him and Port Adelaide.

"I've got nothing but love for the club," he told radio station SEN SA.

He said he "firmly believed" he could play some good football at AFL level.

More to come