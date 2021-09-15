AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Max Gawn is on the verge of being the first All-Australian/premiership ruckman since and all-time legend

- The Demon duo that are 'key as any aspect of this Melbourne team'

- Clubs raid Richmond's list: Mabior Chol off to Gold Coast, this Tiger is 'being heavily courted from North'

- The impact of COVID on player movement

In this episode ...

0:30 – Why Max Gawn is so special

2:00 – The significance of the Dees' twin defensive pillars

4:24 – Can the Dogs' key forwards match it with Lever and May?

5:22 – The Bulldogs' backline has been less stable than Melbourne's

7:31 – Max Gawn comes up against his former teammate Stefan Martin

8:38 – Richmond might lose their two young key forwards

10:58 – Delisted Crow Daniel Talia to the Tigers?

12:12 – Trent Cotchin's captaincy replacement

14:30 – Is Jeremy Finlayson in Port Adelaide's sights?

15:54 – The impact COVID is having on player movement