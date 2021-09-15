IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Max Gawn is on the verge of being the first All-Australian/premiership ruckman since and all-time legend
- The Demon duo that are 'key as any aspect of this Melbourne team'
- Clubs raid Richmond's list: Mabior Chol off to Gold Coast, this Tiger is 'being heavily courted from North'
- The impact of COVID on player movement
In this episode ...
0:30 – Why Max Gawn is so special
2:00 – The significance of the Dees' twin defensive pillars
4:24 – Can the Dogs' key forwards match it with Lever and May?
5:22 – The Bulldogs' backline has been less stable than Melbourne's
7:31 – Max Gawn comes up against his former teammate Stefan Martin
8:38 – Richmond might lose their two young key forwards
10:58 – Delisted Crow Daniel Talia to the Tigers?
12:12 – Trent Cotchin's captaincy replacement
14:30 – Is Jeremy Finlayson in Port Adelaide's sights?
15:54 – The impact COVID is having on player movement