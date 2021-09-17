LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU (L-R): Amy Manford, Kav Temperley, Abbe May, WA Premier Mark McGowan, David Templeman (Minister for Culture and the Arts), Ian Kenny Gina Williams, Guy Ghouse. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIRST AFL Grand Final held in Western Australia will have a distinctly local flavour, with John Butler, Eskimo Joe and Birds of Tokyo among a host of talent involved in the pre-match and half-time shows.

They won't be the only ones taking to the stage, with Abbe May, Stella Donnelly and duo Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse performing, as well as siblings Donna Simpson and Vikki Thorn from The Waifs.

Men at Work's frontman Colin Hay and Young Australian of the Year, Danzal Baker OAM - known as Baker Boy rounds out the Telstra AFL Pre-Match Show.

Birds of Tokyo will combine with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra for the Telstra Half-Time Show.



CLICK HERE FOR ARTIST BIO AND QUOTES

It's not a Grand Final without Mike Brady, and the legendary singer-songwriter will once again perform remotely from Melbourne, as he did in last year's decider at the Gabba.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard From the 'G with love: Relive Mike Brady's emotional GF tribute to retired stars Watch Mike Brady and Ron Murray's spinetingling performance of Up There Cazaly from an empty MCG, with help from the Queensland Symphony Orchestra

The Welcome to Country will be conducted by proud Noongar man Richard Wally OAM, and the Australian national anthem will be performed by Amy Manford, a soprano who has played the lead role of Christine in the West End production of Phantom of the Opera.

"After the success of a local all-Australian line-up at last year’s Grand Final in Queensland, we know there is incredible support to bring together home-grown talent again this year," AFL executive general manager of customer and commercial Kylie Rogers said.

"The 2021 Telstra AFL Pre-Match and Half-Time Shows will celebrate Australian anthems and showcase a host of Western Australia music talent who are all incredibly excited to play in front of a full-house on home soil.

"This year’s line-up features artists spanning across multiple generations, so we’re confident there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

"I’d like to thank our longstanding partner Telstra for their support in bringing the 2021 Telstra AFL Pre-Match and Half-Time Shows to life which highlights their ongoing commitment to connecting Australians and their long-term support for Australian sport and the arts."

The Telstra AFL Pre-Match Show will start at 4:15pm AWST, with both it and the Half-Time Show to be broadcast nationally on Channel Seven.